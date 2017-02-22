Missing checks traced to ex-sheriff's office employee

URBANA — A former employee of the Champaign County Sheriff’s office who allegedly stole or mishandled department money is due back in court April 18 on felony charges.

Julie A. Martin, 48, of the 1900 block of East Washington Street, Urbana, formerly of Mansfield, was initially charged in November with theft of government property and misapplication of funds, Class 2 and 3 felonies respectively.

The charges allege that the former records clerk either stole or mishandled thousands of dollars worth of receipts paid to the sheriff’s office by lawyers and others who use the services of deputies to serve civil papers.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said the charges allege criminal conduct between Oct. 14, 2015, to July 6, 2016, and came to light last year when sheriff’s officials asked the treasurer’s office for numbers for budget preparation.

The treasurer’s office reported that revenues for that particular line item appeared to be down significantly, which prompted sheriff’s officials to begin asking questions.

“She had a number of checks at her house,” Clifton said.

A couple of days after being confronted with the shortage, Martin reportedly dropped off a shoebox containing several checks at the sheriff’s office, Clifton said. Other checks were also found in her desk.

The sheriff’s investigation, headed by Detective Andrew Good, revealed that there were $69,651 in checks that had not been forwarded to the treasurer’s office for deposit at the bank — part of Martin’s duties.

Another $4,108 in cash was reportedly missing and has not been recovered, he said.

“There was a lot of sorting out of records between July and November,” Clifton said.

Clifton said Martin denied stealing any money and said she took the checks home because she got behind on her duties while at work.

She was employed at the sheriff’s office from October 2000 to July 7, 2016, and resigned.

The charges were filed in November and Martin was sent a summons to appear in court in December, which she did. She has been free on her own recognizance since then. She appeared before Judge Tom Difanis earlier this week and had her case continued to April.

Martin is represented by the public defender’s office.

If convicted of the more serious theft charge, Martin faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.