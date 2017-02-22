State alleges violations at daycare where girl drowned

Other Related Content Drowning victim 'didn't know a stranger'

A Vermilion County daycare facility has been reprimanded by the state for neglect after a four year-old girl drowned in a pool there last fall.



Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesperson Veronica Resa said the Shawnee's Little Shadows Daycare Facility at 64 Maplewood Avenue south of Danville has received two allegations of neglect.



The code that DCFS said the daycare violated states that children shall be supervised at all times and that all children in the home shall be protected from exploitation, neglect and abuse.



Resa said a safety protection plan for the currently closed daycare is in place during the enforcement process.



This stems from the drowning of Ryleigh Arnett a pool at the daycare on Sep. 21, 2016, after she entered the pool without her flotation device. Arnett was found under the water by the daycare operator.



The owner of the daycare, Shawnita Biava, declined to comment on what the future of the facility will be.