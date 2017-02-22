Tom Kacich: Bill looks to memorialize victims of '79 gunfight

Questions for Tom? Ask them here

State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, has introduced legislation to memorialize an Interstate 57 overpass south of Paxton that was near the scene of a bloody Saturday night gunfight almost 38 years ago.

It's astonishing that it has taken this long to commemorate the lives that were lost that night, including two police officers.

HJR 21 would designate the overpass at 200 North Road south of Paxton as the "McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass."

The first three names are men who were killed at the scene in a shootout with members of a Michigan family who were en route to their grandmother's funeral in Mississippi.

Illinois State Trooper Michael McCarter had been with the Illinois State Police for nine years at the time. He was survived by his wife and a son.

William Caisse, a Vietnam veteran who had been a Paxton police officer for three years, left a wife, son and two daughters.

Donald Vice, a civilian who was riding with Trooper McCarter, his brother-in-law, left six sons.

Larry Hale, who is still a part-time Paxton police officer, was wounded in the gun battle.

Two members of the Mississippi-bound family, David and Cleveland Lampkin, also were killed in the incident on the night of April 7, 1979.

One brother, Monroe Lampkin, survived. Now 81 years old, he is serving a life sentence at the Stateville Correctional Center.

Bennett, 60, said he was in his first year of teaching — at a middle school in northern Illinois — when the shootout occurred.

"That was the craziest thing that happened in our area. Things like that don't happen very often in small towns, and thank God for that," he said. "It's well past time we did this. Let's honor these folks the best way we can for giving their lives for the community. It was a very sad day."

State budget

Those who care about the future of the state of Illinois — and about their children and grandchildren who will have to live with and suffer the consequences of a badly divided government — should watch what happens in the Illinois Senate next week. It's probably the best chance for a much-needed budget resolution before the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Illinois senators are expected to again consider a bipartisan budget/taxes/reforms "grand bargain" being pushed by Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno.

Continued props to them for trying.

The plan is being negotiated as the state's backlog of unpaid bills Tuesday cleared the $12 billion mark for the first time Tuesday — now at $12.257 billion.

And with every passing day of budget inaction, lawmakers said last week, Illinois' budget hole grows by $11 million.

The tax increase pain is unavoidable. The sooner we take it, the less it will cost, and the less we'll pass on to future generations.

One more budget nugget from Gov. Bruce Rauner's fiscal year 2018 budget book: In 2001, there were 69,970 state agency employees. In fiscal year 2016, there were 49,387. Next year's state employee headcount is projected by Rauner's budget office at 53,110.

Prussing endorsements, TV

Mayor Laurel Prussing has been endorsed for re-election by Urbana City Council member Aaron Ammons, whom she appointed to the council two years ago to replace his wife, state Rep. Carol Ammons.

Ammons' endorsement should help Prussing with African-American voters, particularly since he said he was "on the fence" about whether to endorse Prussing or Evelyn Burnett Underwood, who is black.

"I think I've always done very well in the African-American community, and I think this is going to help," Prussing said.

Ammons said he would not support the third candidate, Diane Marlin, who also is on the city council.

"I was on the fence for quite a while, but after watching the campaigns and how they were being run and the (candidate) debates, I felt that Laurel was the best fit for the job," said Aaron Ammons. "And with all the GOP support being involved in Diane's campaign, with Trump as president and Rauner as governor of Illinois, there's no way I want someone with so much GOP support to be the mayor of Urbana."

Prussing "is the right person for the job at this moment, what with the concerns we have about the property tax burden and her position, the right position, to fight Carle. She's trying to fight for us to avoid having an 11 percent property tax increase that stays in place," he said of her legal effort to keep the nonprofit hospitals from avoiding property tax payments.

Also, he said, "She's trying to do some positive things about racial justice, what with the task force that was put together to look into the disparity in traffic stops."

Among the seven Urbana aldermen, two — Ammons and Charlie Smyth — are supporting Prussing. Two — Eric Jakobsson and Bill Brown — are supporting Marlin.

Meanwhile, Prussing is the only one of the mayoral candidates in Tuesday's primary election to be advertising on broadcast TV.

Prussing spent $8,080 on 46 spots on WCIA-TV, channel 3. She was recording a second commercial Tuesday with Ammons.

She said she'll also be running spots on WICD-TV, channel 15, although nothing had been posted officially as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mayoral turnout

As of noon Tuesday, 456 votes already had been cast in the mayoral primary.

It's anybody's guess whether that indicates a big turnout is coming.

My guess is it does indicate a good-sized turnout since the mayoral race is the only contest on the ballot, the only reason to vote at all. That many people going out of their way to vote in one contest suggests to me that there's going to be good total when all the results are final.

A two-way Democratic mayoral primary in Urbana four years ago drew 1,991 votes. This year's early vote is already 23 percent of that total.

A three-way Democratic mayoral primary 12 years ago drew 4,869 votes.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221.