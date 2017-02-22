UPDATE: I-74 lanes reopened after crash
UPDATE 1:50 p.m. -
Eastbound lanes of I-74 have been reopened, according to Illinois State Police.
UPDATE 9:50 a.m. -
DANVILLE - At least six vehicles were involved in the fog-related crash on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County Wednesday morning.
News-Gazette photographer Rick Danzl observed a semitrailer tractor truck, two sport utility vehicles, two cars and what appears to be a pickup truck involved in the accident, which happened prior to 7:25 a.m.
Several of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and state police issued a preliminary report that someone has died. It is unknown how many people may have been injured.
The accident scene is expected to be closed for quite a while as police investigate.
DANVILLE — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near milepost 211 in Danville are closed as authorities tend to a multi-vehicle fatal accident this morning.
Eastbound traffic must exit at milepost 210 until the scene is cleared.
Driving conditions have been impacted by a dense fog advisory that has been issued until 9 a.m. with visibility reduced to less than a quarter of a mile.
Illinois State Police warn there will be an extended closure of the eastbound lanes.
