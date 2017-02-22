Updated: dense fog advisory
9 a.m. Update
The dense fog advisory has been extended for a portion of East Central Illinois until noon Wednesday.
The counties in the new advisory are Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.
Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times, with potential rapid changes in visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
Be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Original 5 a.m.
A dense fog advisory is effect for all of East Central Illinois until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
