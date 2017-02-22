Urbana superintendent may rethink admin's demotion

URBANA — There will likely not be a school board vote on the proposed demotion of Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum from Urbana's deputy superintendent to an elementary school principal, according to Superintendent Don Owen.

After facing a standing-room-only crowd of Ivory-Tatum supporters — a gathering so large the meeting had to be moved to the city council chambers and the fire department was called to regulate capacity — and hearing more than 20 people speak against the demotion during public comment, Owen alluded that he may be reconsidering the decision and said he and Ivory-Tatum are "committed to working together."

"Dr. Ivory-Tatum and I talked quite a bit before the board meeting tonight. We've been doing our best to talk the last couple weeks, but as I've said many times, it's not my policy, its not our policy to talk about personnel issues. And I know that's lead to a lot of frustration and a lot of confusion, and I understand that. I do want everyone to know and many of you saw as you came in, we are talking," he said, addressing the crowd of folks gathered Tuesday after more than an hour and a half of public comments about the situation.

"I want you to know Dr. Ivory-Tatum and I will work together to make sure that her skills and her knowledge are used in such a way to benefit the entire community and the district. ... What's next is, there's probably not going to be a vote because Dr. Ivory-Tatum and I are committed to working together and we will work together to reach an outcome that will best serve the district and the community and allow us to get back and focusing on our educational mission," he said.

The statement from Owen follows nearly two weeks of standing-room-only school board meetings and an early-morning protest organized by teachers in opposition to the demotion. The job change for Ivory-Tatum — from second-in-command in Urbana to principal at Thomas Paine Elementary School next year — was made known in an email Owen sent to staff before a school board meeting on Feb. 7. The email also announced a change in the structure of the district's administrative team next year, which would split up the deputy superintendent position into two administrative jobs. Mum's the word on why Ivory-Tatum's job is changing as neither she nor the district will comment on the specifics, but most of the public who spoke during Tuesday's meeting suggested the issue involved Owen and Ivory-Tatum having a difficult time working together.

When a job reassignment of this nature is made, the employee affected has the right to request a hearing with the school board to appeal the decision before a vote is made, board President John Dimit told The News-Gazette last week. There was no vote on the agenda concerning the issue at Tuesday night's meeting and after Owen's statement, a vote on the matter seems unlikely.

Owen's comments — that the pair were committed to working together — were met with applause by those in the city council chamber and folks in the hallway who came out in support of Ivory-Tatum. The crowd of supporters who addressed the school board included everyone from Urbana heavyweights, like state Representative Carol Ammons and her husband, city councilman Aaron Ammons, Carlos Donaldson — who helped desegregate Urbana schools in the 1960s — and Minnie Pearson of the NAACP of Champaign County, to 11-year-old Urbana students, who thanked Ivory-Tatum for helping them start a cheerleading program at their school and for giving young African American girls someone to look up to. Ivory-Tatum is the only black woman currently serving on the district administration team.

Each speaker spoke in support of the work Ivory-Tatum has done in the district, addressed the importance of having a woman of color in an administrative position and encouraged the board to vote against the decision if it was brought to them for approval. Aaron Ammons even called out the timing of the demotion, saying it was "insensitive" to talk about the issue during February, Black History Month.

"As elected officials, you're elected to represent your constituents and do what's in the best interest of the district. It should be crystal clear by now that Ms. Ivory-Tatum is in the best interest of the school district," he said.