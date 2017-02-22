Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Vehicles involved in a crash on I-74 west of Danville on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Other Related Content UPDATE: I-74 lanes reopened after crash

DANVILLE — Tonya Moore pulled into the parking lot at her workplace early Wednesday morning and broke into tears.

"I called my fiance, and I just started bawling," said Moore, who was on her usual Interstate 74 morning commute from Urbana to the Veteran Affairs Illiana Healthcare System campus in Danville around 6:30 a.m., when she narrowly missed becoming part of a fog-related multi-car accident that left one person dead and several others injured near the first Danville exit.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the person who died lives out of state and her office is still working to notify family members.

State police handled the 10-car accident that happened at 6:40 a.m. about 11/2 miles beyond the eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. exit ramp and just west of the G Street exit in Tilton.

The National Weather Service had issued a dense-fog advisory for the area until 9 a.m. Wednesday as visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. And according to state police, their preliminary investigation indicates that a Chrysler minivan with seven occupants was westbound on I-74 in the fog when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, entered the median, struck a concrete bridge support, overturned and came to rest in the eastbound passing lane.

An eastbound vehicle struck the minivan, killing one of its passengers. Several subsequent rear-end crashes occurred after the initial crash.

Eastbound traffic on I-74 was re-routed onto U.S. 150 for about 61/2 hours.

Describing it as a "white-knuckle drive" in the fog, Moore said conditions were made worse because it was still dark. She said she was driving about 50 mph when suddenly her headlights landed on a person crawling from the back of a wrecked vehicle that had turned on its side and was partly in the eastbound passing lane.

"I could practically see the whites of his eyes," said Moore, who slammed on her brakes, swerved to miss the person and narrowly missed another vehicle to her right that was partly in the driving lane. "I locked it up and just got through."

Moore said she's been making that morning commute to the VA for 16 years and has experienced every kind of weather imaginable, but Wednesday's experience shook her.

She was concerned all morning about the man crawling out of his vehicle, hoping and wondering if he made it to safety. She said her first instinct was to get out and try to help him.

"I just knew that I would have been a fatality if I had tried to help," she said.