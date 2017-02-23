Admitted Urbana bank robber sentenced to 7 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jeremy Larson

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted robbing a bank to get money for drugs was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

Over the objection of the prosecutor, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Jeremy Larson, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program.

Those admitted are subjected to a rigorous military-like regimen that allows them to complete their sentences in 120 days. Corrections officials decide who gets admitted.

Larson pleaded guilty to financial institution robbery, admitting that on Jan. 19, he grabbed about $1,300 in cash from an open teller drawer at Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Road, C, after announcing a holdup. No weapon was ever seen.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said employees described Larson as "acting strange" and "breathing heavy" during the few moments he was in the bank around 11 a.m. that Thursday.

Keeping his hand in a pocket, he demanded money from one teller, but when she said she didn't have any, he moved to the next teller, reached across the counter and took $1,295 from an open drawer then ran out.

Larson turned himself in to Champaign police two days later and admitted that after the holdup he went to a house in Urbana to buy drugs.

Larson's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, asked Webber to recommend Larson for boot camp, saying her client has a "very intense heroin addiction" and that his last violent conviction was in 2005 for domestic battery. She also said he has a 3-month-old child.

Court records show Larson had other convictions between 2006 and 2013 for intimidation, endangering the life or health of a child, retail theft, harassment by electronic communications and burglary.

Ortega strongly objected, saying that boot camp was not the appropriate place for Larson to deal with his drug issues.

"Boot camp would result in a person who is faster, stronger and whose substance abuse issues are out of control being on the street sooner," Ortega told Webber.

Webber warned Larson that boot camp is difficult for drug addicts and asked him if he was sure that was what he wanted. Larson assured the judge it was and that he intended to seek drug treatment on his own whenever he's released.