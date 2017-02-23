Champaign man struck by car listed in good condition

URBANA — A Champaign man was injured when he was hit by a car as he crossed University Avenue near Carle Hospital late Wednesday morning.

Urbana police Lt. Joel Sanders said pedestrian Danny Reece, 66, who lives on West Maple Street, was on the southeast corner of University and Orchard when the light turned for him to cross University Avenue.

He was in the crosswalk when a car turned from southbound Orchard to go east on University, striking Reece with the passenger side, Sanders said.

The driver of the car, Arthur Corbin, 84, of Charleston, told police he did not see Reece until after he had struck him. Corbin was issued a ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The accident happened at 10:50 a.m. and Reece was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.

Sanders said Reece was able to talk to police. He was listed in good condition Thursday.