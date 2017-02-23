Clinton man facing meth-related charges
CLINTON — A Clinton man is in the DeWitt County jail on drug-related charges following his arrest Wednesday.
A release from the Illinois State Police said Richard A.P. Gharrett, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a Class 2 felony.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Officers from Task Force 6, a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation unit, looked into Gharrett.
They offered no details on his alleged criminal activity.
Comments
