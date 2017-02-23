Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Clinton man facing meth-related charges

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

CLINTON — A Clinton man is in the DeWitt County jail on drug-related charges following his arrest Wednesday.

A release from the Illinois State Police said Richard A.P. Gharrett, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a Class 2 felony.

If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.

Officers from Task Force 6, a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation unit, looked into Gharrett.

They offered no details on his alleged criminal activity.

