'Commissioners Park' name gets thumbs-up in study session

CHAMPAIGN — One of Champaign's newest parks could officially have a name two weeks from now.

During a study session on Wednesday, three of the Champaign Park District's five park commissioners agreed that the 20 acres of land directly north of the Trails of Abbey Fields subdivision be named Commissioners Park.

"I feel that Commissioners Park honors anybody who has spent time as a park commissioner," said board member Jane Solon.

"It's a great way to recognize commissioners for what they contributed," said board member Barb Kuhl.

Park board Vice President Craig Hays said he supported both Commissioners Park and Abbey Fields Park.

Board member Al Griggs suggested allowing staff members to vote on a name, and President Tim McMahon said he was abstaining from the discussion.

Other names under consideration included: — Three geological names: Drummer Park, Watershed Park and Kaskaksia Park.

— Three native flora names: Bluestem Park, Lupine Park and Pawpaw Park.

— Two native fauna names: Bobolink Park and Monarch Park

— Seven other names: Presidents Park, Lincoln Park, Prairie Edge Park, Veterans Park, Rising Ridge Park, Wildflower Park and Coyote Ridge Park.

The board is scheduled to vote on the Commissioners Park name at its March 8 meeting.