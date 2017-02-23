House panel backs COLA freeze for legislators, congrats for Cubs

SPRINGFIELD — State lawmakers would be barred from receiving a cost-of-living allowance adjustment in the current fiscal year, under a bill approved Thursday by the House Executive Committee.

The same committee approved a resolution (HJR 33) congratulating the Chicago Cubs for winning the World Series last November, and declaring March 8 "Chicago Cubs World Series Champions Day."

The Cubs' World Series trophy is scheduled to be in the Capitol that day.

"We're going to dedicate that day to them," said Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago. "This may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of us. I appreciate the support of this committee, even from the Sox and St. Louis Cardinals fans.

The COLA legislation (HB 643) also would hold flat legislator mileage and per diem reimbursements, according to sponsor Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsvile.

The cost-of-living freeze also would apply to constitutional officers and agency heads, she said.

"Similar legislation was signed into law last year and I think it's important for us to continue to take these steps for the people of Illinois," Stuart said.

The legslation was approved unanimously without discussion.