House panel supports young registry for organ donation

SPRINGFIELD — Teens 16 and 17 years old applying for a driver's license or a state identification card would be offered the chance to enter their names on an organ and tissue donor registry, under legislation approved unanimously by an Illinois House committee Thursday.

The legislation, HB 1805, is sponsored by Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park. It already has 25 cosponsors.

Currently those registering for an organ or tissue registry have to be at least 18.

"As it is now in Illinois the 16- and 17-year-olds can't register because it's a consent registry and they can't give legal consent until they're 18. So they get a license, but they can't register," said Larry Lefferts of Bloomington, who became an advocate for organ donation after the death of his 22-year-old son, John, in 2004.

"When we go to speak at colleges, we find that that demographic of 18-year-olds, a lot of them aren't registered. So if this is opened up to 16- and 17-year-olds, it will mean that they'll be on the registry. The family can still step in and change it, if there is an accident involving the minor. But at the time of their unfortunate passing, their parents will know that they wanted to do this, and it takes one more decision off that family at a horrible time."

In testimony to the House Transportation Committee, Lefferts said that families find solace in knowing that their loved ones who died helped others live.

"The comfort to know that something good came out of these tragedies is incredible," he said. "And this is going to save lives."

Under the legislation, parents would not have to give consent for their 16- or 17-year-old to register to become an organ or tissue donor, said Elizabeth Lively, of the Itasca-based Gift of Hope.

"The wonderful thing about this bill is that it's going to open up the conversation within families about organ donation," she said. "When you go to the DMV now at the age of 16, you usually don't go back until you're 21. So there's five years there that these kids don't hear about the societal benefits of organ donation, and the benefits to their family and the giving it back culture.

"This is an opportunity to reach more people and have more conversations within family."

Lefferts said that although his son's organs were not viable for transplant at the time of his death, his eyes, bones and tissues were.

"So he's touched 37 lives. Two people in Missouri can see because of him and 35 people from New York to California have a piece of our son and he lives on in them," said Lefferts.