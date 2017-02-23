Just 1 Question: Coding at Kenwood Elementary

The kids at Kenwood Elementary want to teach you how to code.

At the school's Computer Science Showcase, set for 6:30-7:30 tonight, students at each grade level will welcome parents and community members into their classrooms to give a quick demonstration on how they use computer science in class each day. Every classroom will feature a different coding project or activity, completely run by Kenwood students.

Ahead of the big coding celebration, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND stopped by to ask the kids: What are you most excited to share this evening?

TAZZARIAH WESLEY-JOHNSON

fifth grade

"I'm looking forward to showing my micro robotics projects and being able to teach little kids how to do it. We get to build these step by step on the computer and it has a motor so we can make it move and make sounds with code.

"I like teaching other people that need help in class. At home, I help my little brother; we have some of (the software) at home. It's something I'm good at."

ZERREN URENO

second grade

"I want to really impress my mom and dad. I'm going to show them my code project. I made my name and I made it change colors and move around."

AYAN EHSA H

fifth grade

"I just like how you can do your own thing with (coding). You can make games, you can spell each other's names, you can do anything."

TIMOT HY CASIMIRO

fourth grade

"I'm most excited to show people my project and tell them how to start and finish a project like this. I will be showing people how to do a Scratch space project. The thing I like most about coding is the fun things you get to do, like Lego robotics or the science projects."

DAVID BLACK

fourth grade

"I'm going to show people a robot called 'Dash,' which has two wheels in the front and one wheel, without a motor, in the back that spins around for the turns. It also works as a stabilizer. There's a robot that goes along with it called 'Dot' but we aren't going to use that because it's pretty advanced.

"There's multiple coding softwares for (programming) it. Like, some you can just draw a path for it, which I think is boring. But others, you drag blocks and each block does one thing that tells the robot what to do and you can make a whole script for it."

CL AUDIA SULLIVAN

third grade

"My family is going to be there and they'll see what I can do as a future inventor. We'll see if I can get robotic Lego blocks and maybe when I get older, I can get a 3-D printer. I've always wanted one. I like coding because you get to use technology and do some math and some STEM with all of it."

