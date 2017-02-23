Life Remembered: Adam Jenkins

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Parkland women's soccer head coach Adam Jenkins talks with his team during halftime in their game against Lincoln at Parkland College in Champaign, Ill on Tuesday, October 3, 2006.

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Alford has served as the assistant director of coaching for local soccer club Illinois FC, was head coach at Champaign Central and Parkland College, and today is an assistant women’s coach at South Carolina-Aiken. It’s likely none of that would have been possible without the influence of Adam Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins, who himself was a charter member of Illinois FC — formerly known as Little Illini Soccer Club — as well as head boys’ and girls’ coach at Champaign Central and later the women’s coach at Parkland College, died Monday after battling a long illness. He was 43.

“Adam and the Jenkins family have always looked after me and my family. It was a pretty tough blow,” Alford said. “We’re really going to miss him.”

A 1991 graduate of Centennial, Mr. Jenkins was a force on the pitch during his playing days.

“He really brought it on the field,” childhood friend Mark Sikora said. “One of the better ones, if not the best one in high school at the time.”

Mr. Jenkins, Centennial’s MVP as a junior and senior, would go on to play at Evansville for two seasons before transferring to the University of Illinois, where he graduated in 1996 with a degree in psychology.

Sikora, now the men’s coach at Parkland, said Mr. Jenkins was just as reliable off the field as he was on it.

“Growing up being friends, he was a guy we could always count on,” Sikora said. “Very straight forward, spoke his mind and he was always a guy if you needed assistance he was always there for you.”

In addition to helping start the local youth soccer club, Mr. Jenkins ventured into coaching at local high schools. He began at Mahomet-Seymour then moved on to Central where he coached the boys from 1997-2000 and the girls from 1997-2003. At the same time, Sikora was coaching the girls’ team at crosstown rival Centennial.

“I guess I didn’t really pay attention as it was happening but he and I had our coaching years at the same time at two different places. I really sought his advice and visa versa,” Sikora said.

The highlight of that time, according to Sikora, was when he and Mr. Jenkins both led their respective teams to the state finals in 2002.

“It was amazing that both schools were going to state the same year but in different classes,” Sikora said. “That was cool for the both of us to be a part of that and how proud we were to build this sport we loved.”

In addition to his coaching duties, Mr. Jenkins was the owner/operator of Strictly Neat Lawn Care and Snow Removal. He and his wife, Amy, also owned Soccer Country.

Mr. Jenkins spent a year as an assistant coach for the Parkland women’s soccer team and he served as head coach from 2005-08, earning Mid-West Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors in his first season.

“He was instrumental in building the program to where it is today,” Parkland athletic director Rod Lovett said. “He had a positive impact on the many young people he coached at Parkland, Central and in local youth soccer.”

Success on the soccer field was important, but coaching young people was about more than wins and losses for Mr. Jenkins.

“He valued young peoples’ lives. He understood what they were going through and after coaching for so long, he would try not to take things overly serious and always watched out to make sure people got along and things weren’t cliquish and people were seeing the other peoples’ point of view,” said Alford, who succeed Mr. Jenkins at both Central and Parkland. “He was keen on relationships and he did a good job of relating to the girls.”

Mr. Jenkins leaves behind two children, Caitlin and Samuel, along with Amy. He had been battling an illness for some time, though even his close friends weren’t aware of it or the severity until recent weeks when things took a turn for the worst.

“He didn’t want too many people to know he was in the hospital,” Alford said. “He didn’t want people worrying about him.”

Over the weekend, Sikora set up a GoFundMe page to help the Jenkins family with expenses as word spread that Mr. Jenkins’ health was failing. The goal he set was for $5,000. A couple of days later the donations had exceeded $10,000.

“We had this helpless feeling, didn’t know what to do or how to help and I said ‘Why not.’ I talked with Amy and told her I’d like to put together a page,” Sikora said. “It’s a great thing to see, I know it’ll really help the family and just a reminder of the impact he had and his family had on people far and wide.”