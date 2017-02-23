Lot for sale even as county, owner wrangle over taxes

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The vacant lot of the former Gateway Studios hotel property at 1505 N. Neil St. in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — A legal dispute between the county and the owner of a weedy, fenced-in property at a major Interstate 74 gateway into Champaign is awaiting a resolution by an appellate court.

Meanwhile, this 4-acre piece of ground at 1505 N. Neil St. is sporting a new red for-sale sign and a $1.7 million price tag.

Formerly home to the blighted Gateway Studios and onetime Holiday Inn hotel torn down a few years ago, the vacant lot at Neil Street and Kenyon Road is being called a "fantastic opportunity" with great exposure to interstate traffic by its listing agent, the Ryan Dallas Team at Keller Williams Realty.

It's also undergone a change of ownership by virtue of a tax sale. And it's a dispute over one year's delinquent taxes — from 2008 — that has Champaign County and the current Peoria-based owner, Community Enrichment Group LLC, entangled in court.

Community Enrichment Group bought the 2010 delinquent taxes on the Neil Street property in 2011, and was later billed for and paid the 2008 delinquent taxes. It was a bill that reflected piled-on interest and came as surprise, according to the group's Decatur attorney, John Barr.

In 2015, Community Enrichment Group also paid the 2011-14 taxes and became the owner of the property, according to the court file.

Barr referred questions about Community Enrichment Group to its manager, Doug Huff, who didn't return a call to The News-Gazette.

Community Enrichment Group won a ruling in Champaign County Circuit Court in December ordering county Treasurer Dan Welch to refund the group $188,085 for the disputed 2008 taxes it had to pay, but the order is on hold pending an appeal filed by the county.

Jilyan Landon, director of operations for the Ryan Dallas Group, said the property was listed Dec. 29, and there have been a couple of inquiries. Neither party has shared ideas for possible development, she said.

"We recognize that as a gateway to our community, and we're excited to be in a position to help attract a development to such a prime location," Landon said.

This land is in a newly-launched city tax-increment-financing district, a tool used to boost redevelopment. And the listing with a Realtor is an encouraging sign, a city official said.

The owners were previously trying to market it themselves, said city Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.

"I would say typically, you get a commercial real-estate broker involved and it's going to help move it along," he said.