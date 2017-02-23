Marcus Jackson/About Town: 'It's not just about generating revenue'

Photo by: Marcus Jackson/The News-Gazette Champaign parking-enforcement officer Scott Goslin punches license-plate information into his handlheld device while checking meters Tuesday in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Fans of the old reality television series "Parking Wars" might be disappointed to learn that the interactions between parking-enforcement officers and drivers here aren't as fiery as they are on the popular A&E show.

"I can't think of many times I've felt threatened," Scott Goslin said.

Goslin is a 26-year parking-enforcement officer in Champaign. He said after "Parking Wars" first came on the air in 2008, many of his friends and family assumed that his daily interactions were as volatile as those depicted on the show. Not the case.

"I just write a ticket and I move on; I hardly ever see the person," Goslin said. "It would be a boring show because I'm pretty much just riding around the whole time."

Goslin was riding around downtown Tuesday afternoon just after lunchtime, patrolling a portion of the area he's responsible for, making sure parked cars were in compliance with the rules.

He's got Walnut Street east to Wright Street and Green Street north to University Avenue.

He parks his city-owned white Nissan Leaf in the parking lot between Jupiter's and The Accord while noticing there are a few more cars there than normal on an unseasonably warm afternoon.

"There must be something going on around here," he says. "I'll just park and walk because it's so nice out today."

He takes out his handheld device and enters the lot and the screen shows him a breakdown, including which meters were paid by someone using a cellphone.

"If they paid by cell, the meter itself will show expired, so I have to check it on here," he said.

The same device is used to write and print tickets that are placed in yellow envelopes on the windshields of the vehicles in violation.

"When I started, this was all written," he said.

He notes that across the street at the Stevick Senior Citizens Center, tax professionals are brought in this time of year to help folks prepare their returns and they've been issued parking passes for the lot, so he has to check for those on expired meters.

"See? We're not evil; we're giving away parking for free," he said.

That's one of the misconceptions about the work that Goslin and his four parking-enforcement colleagues often hear about their profession. People think the parking officers are out to get them, though that's far from the case.

"Really, we're here to help people find parking that accommodates their needs," Goslin said. "The perception is we're waiting around at a meter trying to generate revenue."

The majority of the citations issued by Goslin during his downtown visit Tuesday afternoon were first-time violator tickets, meaning the plate associated with a vehicle parked at an expired meter had no previous citations. Goslin logs it into his handheld device and places a green card in the windshield indicating that the first ticket is free. A second ticket is $15, third and fourth violations are $25 and all citations after that are $35.

"It's not just about generating revenue," Goslin said. "The business owner might say, 'This car has been sitting here all day and I have people wanting to come in and park here.'"

After walking the parking lot on Main Street, Goslin tours both sides of Main checking meters, then south on Chester Street checking those.

Then it's across University into the parking lot at the Illinois Terminal, which doesn't use meters at individual spots. It's enforced with two electronic yellow boxes where people can enter the number of their spot and pay for how long they plan to be there.

Goslin presses some buttons on that machine and a piece of paper is printed telling him which spots have been paid. If a car is parked in an unpaid spot, a ticket will be issued.

"I have to pay attention if someone pulls in after I get my report to make sure I don't write them a ticket if they're going to pay," he said.

A few minutes into his sweep of the lot, a man pulls into a parking spot and heads over to the box to pay. He returns and places his receipt on the dash. Not necessary.

"Next time, you don't have to put it in there. We get a report of which spots are paid," Goslin tells him.

"I saw you writing them tickets; I just wanted to make sure," the man says. "Thank you."

According to Goslin, that's a typical interaction he has with the people he comes across while out patrolling.

Another man approaches a few minutes later, flashing the green ticket that was placed on his vehicle.

"I'm leaving. I'm just dropping someone off to take the bus. I tried at the machine — it said 8 p.m., 9 p.m., but I'm not staying that long," the man tells Goslin.

"It starts off with just 20 minutes, so you can move it up. You could have paid for just 20 minutes," Goslin explains to him.

"Can you help me with that?" the man asks.

"Well, I've already issued the ticket, so you don't have to pay again. This ticket, there's no fine, so you're OK. I can't issue you another one if you leave it there," Goslin tells the man.

"Thank you very much," the man says to Goslin before heading back toward the terminal.

No yelling, no name-calling or threats issued in the direction of Goslin from the offender. And as he explained, that's typical of the interactions.

"People have been frustrated before, and part of it is having knowledge of why we do things," he said. "Even though they may not agree, you're giving them a chance to voice their concerns and vent. That's part of the job, but it doesn't happen that often."

Goslin is a native of Fairbury and came to Champaign to attend Parkland College. He didn't finish college and worked a number of jobs before deciding he wanted a stable job with good benefits to raise a family.

He first drove for the Champaign- Urbana Mass Transit District before becoming a parking-enforcement officer.

"I might rather be doing coaching or something like that, but it pays well," said Goslin, a baseball fanatic. "I've sent two kids through college, medical bills and all that, so it's worked out OK."

At 59, he has no plans to retire any time soon.

"As long as I can physically get out of a car and walk," he said.

In addition to his duties of checking meters, Goslin assists his supervisor in occupancy studies analyzing usage of parking to determine rates and selling permits. He also does traffic-service requests for new signs and also determines if signs need to be replaced.

He estimates he writes anywhere from 30 to 80 citations a day, though there are no quotas for him or his colleagues.

"Now if I wrote one ticket a day and everyone else was writing 40, my supervisor would say, 'What the heck were you doing?'" he said. "We've never had quotas, but you have a general idea of how many you should be writing."

There's also no set time to check meters in a particular area. Most of the time, he just mixes it up and heads out arbitrarily.

"If I came by this meter once a day, there would be less compliance. If I came by every two minutes, there would be more compliance, so there's a balance," he said. "A two-hour meter, you come by more frequently because you want a turnover," he said. "If you're evil, you'll do it more often."

And you might have a new gig on a reality-TV show.

Marcus Jackson is The News-Gazette's community reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@MarcusJ_NG) or contact him by email (mjackson@news-gazette.com) or phone (217-351-5604).