Monticello losing principal in July, superintendent in 2021

MONTICELLO — Longtime Monticello High School Principal Tip Reedy has been hired as superintendent of the Williamsville school district.

His boss will follow him out the door — but not for another four years.

In a whirlwind week at Monticello, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman submitted his retirement letter to the school board (effective 2021), Reedy accepted another job (effective July 1) and Argenta-Oreana’s Dan Sheehan was hired as the Sages’ new athletic director/assistant principal.

Reedy was one of 45 applicants for superintendent’s position in Williamsville. A Villa Grove native, he has been at Monticello for nearly 19 years, first as the high school dean of students and for the past 12 years as MHS principal.

“The bottom line is this is a great place. It would take another Monticello to make the move, and I was fortunate enough to find another Monticello,” Reedy said. “Williamsville is a great place — they care about education like Monticello and have great extracurriculars for my kids to be a part of.”

Zimmerman, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was given a new deal that tacks on one more year and will allow him to retire after a 14-year run as superintendent and 35 years total in education.

Zimmerman, a Paxton native, is not necessarily ready to retire — he’ll be 56 when his new contract is completed — but said the uncertainty at the state level is forcing his hand.

“If the state of Illinois was financially stable and there was no talk of pension reform to affect future earnings, most of us would continue to move forward,” he said. “But as I sit here now, while I don’t feel ready to retire, with the state of things in Illinois you’re going to see those kind of decisions being made by superintendents.”