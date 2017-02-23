Ranking puts UI in top 10 of colleges most reliant on TAs

URBANA — Nearly one-fifth of all undergraduate courses at the University of Illinois are taught primarily by a teaching assistant, one of the highest percentages in the country in a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

However, the percentage has been on the decline for a decade, according to UI data.

The UI ranked tied for sixth among "The 10 Universities Where TAs Teach the Most Classes" in 2015, a "short list" published Wednesday by U.S. News.

The list was topped by Purdue University, where TAs are the primary instructor for 26 percent of undergraduate courses. The UI was at 19 percent.

The 10 schools with the highest percentages were all public schools and considered "national universities," meaning they offer a full range of undergraduate programs as well as master's and doctoral degrees, U.S. News said.

Teaching assistants are usually graduate students who are offered assistantships to defray the costs of their education and help train them for an academic teaching career.

The use of TAs, as they're known, has been an issue for decades at research universities, where professors split their time among the classroom, research projects and public service work, as opposed to liberal arts colleges where the focus is on instruction.

Teaching assistants can either be the main instructor for an undergraduate course or provide support to the professor.

"Having graduate student teaching assistants is pretty common in all research universities," said Chuck Tucker, UI vice provost for undergraduate education.

Teaching assistants give schools a cost-effective way to offer smaller class sections to students, "which is good for their education," Tucker said. He noted that 39 percent of UI course sections have fewer than 20 students and just 13 percent have more than 50.

Without TAs, students would see larger classes, be taught by more "specialized" faculty who are not tenure-track professors, or pay higher tuition to cover the cost of hiring more professors, he said.

At the UI, TAs often teach introductory courses students take as freshmen or sophomores, such as rhetoric or basic economics. They might also lead small lab sections or discussion sections of a large physics or history course, for example, where a professor teaches a lecture twice a week to hundreds of students. Or they might simply do grading for a professor.

The U.S. News figure counts only those courses where the TA is the primary instructor, not the latter examples, officials said. At the UI, TAs also teach about 3,200 sections of large lecture courses where a professor is the primary instructor, said spokesman Chris Harris.

The difference? 'Not much'

A measure called "instructional units," which refers to the credit hours earned per class, gives a more comprehensive look at how much of the campus teaching load is handled by TAs. The percentage of credit hours earned by students in courses taught by graduate students has been falling for the past 10 years.

Teaching assistants accounted for 18.7 percent of all instructional units in 2015-16, down from 23.1 percent in 2007-08, and 23.4 percent of those at the undergraduate level, down from 28.9 percent, according to the UI's Division of Management Information.

During that same period, specialized faculty have taken on more of the teaching load, accounting for 39.3 percent of undergraduate instructional units in 2015-16 (up from 25.2 percent). Tenure-track faculty taught 37.3 percent (down from 40.5 percent).

Several student senators said Wednesday they weren't surprised by the U.S. News numbers.

"It's just a function of being at a large research university," said Sam LeRoy, a junior in business.

While freshmen and sophomores may not see many full professors in their classes, "there's not much of a difference, if you're taking a 100-level course or a 200-level course, in the quality of the experience," he said. Small-group sections of larger courses usually don't deal with new material but focus on reviewing lectures, group projects or preparing for exams, Leroy said.

TAs are well-equipped to teach introductory business or engineering courses, said junior Rahul Raju, who is majoring in computer engineering. "A full professor is not really necessary."

There are advantages to TAs, LeRoy said. Classes are typically smaller, with 20 to 40 students, and while the instructor might not have a doctorate yet, he "might have a better understanding of what it's like to be a student in that class," LeRoy said.

And TAs often have more time to work with students than a professor does, Raju said.

Some 'better than others'

Once students get into higher-level classes in their major, more often than not they're in a small class with a tenure-track professor, LeRoy said.

"I'm a second-semester junior and I don't have a class that's larger than 40 people, and those are all taught by professors," he said.

The most common complaint LeRoy hears about TAs is a language barrier, either from native English speakers taught by an international student or vice versa. Having a number of different TAs teach small-group sections gives students the option of switching to one taught by someone who shares the same language, he said.

"There's enough flexibility in the system to do that," he said.

The campus has required training programs for graduate teaching assistants before they go into the classroom, as well as optional workshops, Tucker said.

Graduate teaching assistants who are not native English speakers also have to pass an English proficiency test or interview, he said.

The training is especially useful for graduate students who want an academic job when they graduate, he said.

"Those wonderful faculty at the small liberal arts colleges are the people who last year were the graduate assistants on our campus," he said.

Raju said the quality of his teaching assistants has been "mixed," just as with the professors he's had.

"In general, most TAs I have had are as good at helping me understand the material as the professors. Just as there are occasionally less-than-perfect professors, some TAs are better than others," said UI senior Mark Schaer, a marketing major. "In general, I don't see this as a huge student issue."

The top 10

Engineering and accounting aren't the only top 10 U.S. News and World Report lists that the UI ranks high on. It's tied for No. 6 nationally in a new ranking by the magazine: universities with the highest percentage of classes taught primarily by graduate TAs:

1. Purdue: 26%

2. South Florida: 25%

3. Georgia: 24%

4 (tie). Iowa, North Carolina: 20%

6 (tie). Hawaii-Manoa, Illinois: 19%