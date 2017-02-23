UI chancellor responds to 'deport' messages on Quad, Israeli flag defacing, 'Unofficial' T-shirts

CHAMPAIGN — Amid concerns about offensive “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day” T-shirts, harassment of Muslim students, anti-immigrant messages on the Quad and the defacing of an Israeli flag at a protest, Chancellor Robert Jones is urging the campus to challenge hateful rhetoric with “speech that builds connections and shared understanding.”

The chancellor issued an email message to the campus Thursday in response to concerns about Native American-themed T-shirts for the annual drinking holiday next Friday, as well as recent actions tied to President Trump’s travel ban and immigration restrictions.

“Universities like ours are places where controversial and sometimes divisive issues are considered and debated. It is the role of higher education to address difficult topics, and it is often at the uncomfortable edges of challenging conversations where we make our greatest advances,” Jones said in the statement, which was also signed by interim provost-designate John Wilkin and Renee Romano, vice chancellor for student affairs.

“We value respectful discourse while also recognizing that even offensive speech is protected by the First Amendment. The best recourse to speech with which we disagree is more speech,” Jones said. “Speech that clearly articulates a stronger and better argued point of view, speech that represents the values we hold most dear, speech that builds connections and shared understanding.”

Messages chalked on the Quad this week included profanities directed at former President Barack Obama and his legacy, as well as “Deport,” “Build that wall” and “Stop supporting, start deporting.”

“We are going to see and hear perspectives that sometimes anger, offend and even frighten us. In a year that has stirred emotions across such a broad range of issues, it is not difficult to find a topic that is contentious and has the potential to spark intense disagreement,” Jones said.

“This week we had chalking on the Quad. The week before saw an Israeli flag defaced at a protest. We’ve had students criticized for their political views. Members of our Muslim community and students with uncertain immigration status have been harassed. And once again we’re seeing Unofficial T-shirts that many in our community view as insulting to Native Americans,” the statement said.

“We can’t predict what the next issue will be but we know there will be one. These are often painful moments for our students, faculty, staff and community and we need to support one another as we strive to address divisive issues in society.”

Some faculty members had pushed the chancellor to speak out against the Unofficial T-shirts, including one showing a Native American headdress with the word “Unofficial” in place of the feathers, a nod to the UI’s former symbol of Chief Illiniwek. The Chief, which opponents considered racist, was retired 10 years ago but unlicensed images linger on clothing, advertisements and other venues.

In a meeting with concerned faculty Thursday, Jones said the UI “vigorously” pursues unauthorized use of the Chief trademark but can’t do much about related images because of free-speech concerns, “whether we like it or not.”

But he said he hopes to launch an effort to help educate students on that issue and the broader values of inclusiveness at the university, just as the campus does with alcohol and sexual assault.

“Some people think seem to think we are condoning this. Perhaps there has not been enough strategic thinking about this over the last decade,” he said.

The email statement emphasized that the campus has policies in place to ensure the physical safety of community members, as well as resources to address incidents of bias or discrimination. It also works with police to ensure “people may gather safely and express concerns or opinions.”

“Every one of us has the rights of free speech and free expression. And every one of us also has the power to choose how we exercise those rights. We are at our best when we engage in dialogue that encompasses the widest range of views and voices. We do not need to agree on every issue. But hopefully we can agree that showing respect and regard for those around us is always a choice we can make,” the statement concluded.