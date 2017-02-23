UI report: No evidence of systemic discrimination at Facilities & Services

CHAMPAIGN — There's no evidence of systemic discrimination in employment practice and the work environment at the University of Illinois Facilities & Services, a report on a UI Human Resources investigation concluded.

However, two employees "experienced illegal discriminatory or harassing activity," said the report released Thursday morning.

The report identified numerous employee concerns and included 12 recommendations to address them, including stepping up training, developing and/or clarifying policies and procedures and implementing a formal coaching program for executive managers.

The investigation was launched after several employees claimed there was a hostile work environment within Facilities & Services. All employees in that operation were contacted for interviews and about 46 percent took part from January through September last year, the report said.

"The interview process identified systematic issues within the F&S management structure pertaining to the consistency of applying HR policies; as a result, many employees perceived that decisions such as hiring, promotions and discipline were improperly based on other factors such as familial relationships, arbitrary criteria that changes with each occurrence and simple favoritism," the report said.

Many employees also said they found Facilities & Services "a good place to work," the report found.

Employee concerns listed in the report included perceived discrimination and harassment, differential treatment, lack of communication and transparency, lack of accountability, inconsistent policies and procedures, the process for job searches, promotions and recognition, distribution of work and organizational alignment, the disciplinary process, a double standard when it comes to addressing poor manager behavior and inconsistencies in expectations and applications of polices or procedures between groups.

The report recommends establishing a robust training program comprised of new employee orientation, supervisor training and leadership training.

It also calls on the management team to articulate the organization's goals, values and vision and then set clear expectations that are clearly reinforced.