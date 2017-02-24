Accused drunk driver fails to appear

Image Gallery: Jeannie Brady supporters at Tomas hearing » more Photo by: Heather Coit Eric Brady, right, gets a hug from friend, Brian Carper, of Seymour, as supporters, including sister-in-law, Tracy Setzer, of Greenview, second from background right, look on outside the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The large gathering included friends and family who wore red tee-shirts for Brady's wife, LaDonna "Jeannie" Brady. The large group was attending a hearing for Esteban J. Tomas, who was responsible for Jeannie Brady's death after his vehicle, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with hers.

URBANA — As expected, Esteban J. Tomas failed to appear at his Friday court hearing for allegedly driving drunk the wrong way in a crash that killed LaDonna "Jeannie" Brady on New Year's Day.

"I was not surprised that he didn't show up. Of course, you're sitting in the courtroom and you look around. Stranger things have happened. But no, I'm not surprised," said Mrs. Brady's husband, Eric Brady, who was at the traffic court hearing with about 30 of her friends and family.

Judge Ronda Holliman dismissed Tomas' misdemeanor driving under the influence ticket, as Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz has filed more serious felony aggravated DUI charges with a warrant for his arrest and $100,000 bond.

"The failure-to-appear warrant that would normally have been issued in this case would not be as great as the warrant that is already issued, so it didn't make sense to issue that warrant," Eric Brady said.

Illinois State Police decided not to arrest Tomas after the head-on crash on Interstate 74, instead giving him a misdemeanor DUI ticket with a notice to appear at Friday's court hearing.

State police later determined that Tomas was the one driving the wrong way, and Rietz filed two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol against Tomas.

State police are continuing to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. marshals to find Tomas, a Guatemalan native who is thought to still be in the country.

Mrs. Brady's friends and family all wore red shirts with the hashtags #JusticeForJeannie and #JusticeForRed, a reference to Mrs. Brady's nickname "Red" for her red hair.

This included Mrs. Brady's sister, Jennifer Crowl of Auburn.

"There were a lot of screw-ups, and we just want them to know that we're not going to be quiet about it. We deserve answers," she said. "This could've been avoidable."

After receiving criticism for not arresting Tomas the morning of the incident, state police told The News-Gazette that protocols for handling aggravated DUIs will be updated.

Eric Brady said he hopes those updated protocols help prevent something like this from happening again.

"Hopefully we can establish some change in the procedures in the state police so that nobody else has to endure this suffering that we've all had to go through on this," he said. "Just the lack of quality judgment has just been frankly embarrassing."