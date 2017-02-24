Accused drunk driver fails to appear
URBANA — As expected, Esteban J. Tomas failed to appear at his Friday court hearing for allegedly driving drunk the wrong way in a crash that killed LaDonna "Jeannie" Brady on New Year's Day.
"I was not surprised that he didn't show up. Of course, you're sitting in the courtroom and you look around. Stranger things have happened. But no, I'm not surprised," said Mrs. Brady's husband, Eric Brady, who was at the traffic court hearing with about 30 of her friends and family.
Judge Ronda Holliman dismissed Tomas' misdemeanor driving under the influence ticket, as Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz has filed more serious felony aggravated DUI charges with a warrant for his arrest and $100,000 bond.
"The failure-to-appear warrant that would normally have been issued in this case would not be as great as the warrant that is already issued, so it didn't make sense to issue that warrant," Eric Brady said.
Illinois State Police decided not to arrest Tomas after the head-on crash on Interstate 74, instead giving him a misdemeanor DUI ticket with a notice to appear at Friday's court hearing.
State police later determined that Tomas was the one driving the wrong way, and Rietz filed two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol against Tomas.
State police are continuing to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. marshals to find Tomas, a Guatemalan native who is thought to still be in the country.
Mrs. Brady's friends and family all wore red shirts with the hashtags #JusticeForJeannie and #JusticeForRed, a reference to Mrs. Brady's nickname "Red" for her red hair.
This included Mrs. Brady's sister, Jennifer Crowl of Auburn.
"There were a lot of screw-ups, and we just want them to know that we're not going to be quiet about it. We deserve answers," she said. "This could've been avoidable."
After receiving criticism for not arresting Tomas the morning of the incident, state police told The News-Gazette that protocols for handling aggravated DUIs will be updated.
Eric Brady said he hopes those updated protocols help prevent something like this from happening again.
"Hopefully we can establish some change in the procedures in the state police so that nobody else has to endure this suffering that we've all had to go through on this," he said. "Just the lack of quality judgment has just been frankly embarrassing."
What protocoles were not handled correctly the first time? Who has been disciplined for this egregioius behavior on the part of ISP? What are the protocols that have been changed? When are they going to be changed? How do the other 101 Counties in the State of Illinois handle accidents such as this, and why is Champaign County so different? Why was ICE not notified the NIGHT of the accident that you had a 5 times deported illegal in the County who just killed someone?
When is the D10 commander going to make a statement or does ISP just not care?
Saulie;.... yoiu want to start your anti trump rant now?
How about a picture or two of this POS murderer? Get his face out there, maybe actually help find him. Believe it or not, there are some pretty dense pockets of "illegals" in the smaller surrounding towns. It's entirely possible he's within 100 miles of C-U, but since his picture isn't out there, it's almost like nothing happened.
