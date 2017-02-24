Champaign chamber favors selling county nursing home

CHAMPAIGN — The board of directors of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is on record in opposition to a property-tax increase to benefit the financially struggling Champaign County Nursing Home, and is in favor of selling the institution to a private operator.

For now, both policy questions are on the April 4 local elections ballot in Champaign County, but a court hearing is scheduled for Friday on a lawsuit that would remove the selling question from the ballot.

The property-tax increase, as proposed, would increase a special levy for the nursing home from 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to approximately 10 cents.

The head of the chamber said the nursing home has proven to be financially unviable.

"There are two competing referendums on the ballot regarding the nursing home," said Laura Weis, the CEO and president of the group. "Taxpaying businesses and homeowners expect government to be good stewards of their money. For decades, county government has been attempting to salvage a service that has proven time and time again to not be financially viable.

"Our opposition to the property tax increase in part is due to a business model that does not work for patients nor for government services."

Regarding the sale of the nursing home, Weis said the county board "needs to have the tools at their disposal in order to operate the county. At the end of the day, when no solutions remain, the only option will be to close the nursing home and declare bankruptcy.

"To avoid this outcome, we believe the county needs the authority to sell the nursing home if it means avoiding bankruptcy and ending care for their residents."

In recent years, the nursing home has been plagued by late reimbursements from the state of Illinois, a declining census (it dropped from 177 to 167 in January), frequent complaints about food service and monthly operating losses. In its most recent report, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the home an overall one-star rating, on a five-star system.

"2018 will be the next time the county board can again ask the voters for an increase in taxes for the nursing home," Weis said. "At the same time, there will be candidates running for the new county executive on the ballot.

"Candidates who choose to run should be running on a long-term, sustainable county facility and services plan. In order to do this, all the tools which will result in a sustainable plan need to be at their disposal."

The chamber of commerce was one of the primary supporters of the county executive proposal, which was approved by voters last year but which county Democrats say they may challenge in court.