Clergy Corner, Feb. 24, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Rev. Amy Thoren of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church holds up last year's 'Unofficial Survival Kit' cards in her office Tuesday in Champaign. This year's cards, which are still being printed, will offer similar info for students, including a list of crisis numbers. They will be passed out to students the Thursday and Friday during Unofficial week, and the church, an alcohol-free zone, will be open during the annual event.

A few things you should know about the Rev. AMY THOREN, pastor at St. Andrew's Lutheran in Campustown: "I love beer, enjoy wine and even put down the occasional cocktail."

But when it comes to what she's learned in her year here about the sloshfest known as Unofficial St. Patrick's Day, "my gut tells me I'm not a huge fan."

"We take a health approach to alcohol rather than a moralistic approach at St. Andrew's," she says. "We neither encourage drinking nor condemn you to hell if you drink. Alcohol can enhance a whole lot of life, and it can also be extremely dangerous."

That last part is the inspiration behind Thoren's "Unofficial Survival Kit" — a card that lists the signs of alcohol poisoning and crisis numbers, a granola bar and a bag of chips.

After passing out close to 500 last year, she ordered 1,000 ahead of next week's event. She'll also open her church from 7 p.m. Friday until "at least" 11 or 12 for anyone looking to escape the madness of Green Street.

The 21st edition of Unofficial begins bright and early a week from today. How it ever got to this point is a question that boggles campus faith leaders' minds.

"It is crazy to me that students come from other states and schools to drink cheap beer and get drunk in our town. Why is it a thing?" asks BONNIE WARD, the C-U based regional coordinator for the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

"I don't mean to sound like a Debbie Downer, but I would like to see efforts made to retire or remake the tradition," says the Rev. JULIE DOWLER, campus minister of The Wesley Foundation at the UI. "I would like to see the university offer a creative alternative to Unofficial, rather than just step up efforts to curb drinking.

"It seems that something pretty substantial would need to be offered ... and I'm not sure what that would be. But I believe there are some gifted creative types — students, faculty and staff — that could come up with some other ideas."

In the meantime, several campus houses of worship are offering their own alternatives to morning-to-midnight chugging.

The date conveniently coincides with the once-a-semester Evangelical Christian Union, what Covenant Fellowship's TONY THOMAS describes as "a pretty unique all-campus worship," that kicks off at 7 p.m. at Foellinger Auditorium.

At the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, Rabbi DOVID TIECHTEL will throw "a big Shabbat dinner." The Baha'i Center will host an open-to-all fireside talk about the principles or themes of that faith, says AMY FELTY.

And Thoren will be greeting anyone who wants to drop by St. Andrew's — even after partying.

"Yes, you can show up here drunk," she says, "but you won't be able to have any more alcohol to drink here."