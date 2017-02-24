Cunningham home's new $14 million school to open in fall '18

Photo by: Provided An artist's rendering of the new $14 million Education and Recreation Center, set to open in fall 2018 at Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana.

URBANA — The Cunningham Children's Home will open the doors to a new $14 million school in the fall of 2018.

The Education and Recreation Center will replace the Gerber School and Circle Academy, both special-education programs located on the 32-acre campus off of North Cunningham Avenue. The new 50,000- square-foot facility will house the two programs as well as a cafeteria and a gymnasium, which will be named in honor of Lou and Mary Henson, who have provided substantial support for the project, school officials said.

Groundbreaking is set for this summer, with plans of opening the new school next fall, according to Sharla Jolly, the director of advancement for the home, who said the project has been part of the plans for the Cunningham Children's Home campus since 2001.

"It's been dreamed about for a long time," she said.

The Gerber School serves the students who live at the home and is staffed and run by the Urbana school district. The Circle Academy is housed in a separate building and functions as an alternative school for students across central Illinois who have not been successful in public school. All students who attend school at Cunningham require intensive special-education services as well as therapeutic treatment for social, emotional and behavioral issues, Jolly said, adding there are several advantages to consolidating all its services under one roof:

— Teachers can work together more efficiently and safely because they'll be closer to each other.

— Transitions between classes will be shorter and less distracting for students, which will in turn allow for more learning time.

— The larger classrooms and sensory spaces will help reduce stress and emotional outbursts in some students. Classrooms will also be clustered based on social, academic and emotional needs.

— There will be a private space for medical and behavioral health treatment.

"Our current facilities, while safe, do not provide optimum learning for our students. Teachers are working hard and seeing success, but they need a new learning environment for the future. We feel there is a need and want to continue helping these youth and families who have limited options for help," she said.

The home's board of directors determined that officials would need to raise about $8.5 million through private funds to pay for the project, which is being designed by IGW Architecture of Urbana. They're currently a little over halfway to reaching that goal, she said. The children's home expects to raise to raise the remainder over the next year.

"We know the impact a good education can have on the future of the youth we serve," Cunningham's CEO Marlin Livingston said. "We are confident that this investment in our school program will change the trajectory of many lives."