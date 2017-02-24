Ex-nurse admits drug charge, receives probation

URBANA — A former nurse at a local hospital who was found passed out at work with a painkiller and a syringe next to him has been sentenced to probation.

Kevin Collier, 38, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Abercorn Street, Urbana, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Scanlon told Difanis that Collier was employed as a nurse at Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana on March 29, 2016, when he was found passed out at the hospital with a bottle of fentanyl in his shoe and a syringe next to him.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty alleged he acquired or obtained the drug by "misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge."

Collier was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to pay a $500 assessment and get a substance abuse evaluation. As part of his negotiated plea, Collier agreed not to work in any position where he would have access to controlled substances.

The attorney general agreed not to file criminal charges against him for conduct involving the unlawful possession of controlled substances that allegedly occurred when Collier was employed at Carle Hospital in September 2015.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Lisa Madigan said her office has a Medicaid abuse unit that prosecutes people for those crimes. Her office prosecuted Collier because he worked at hospitals that accept Medicaid payments, the spokeswoman said.

Scanlon told the judge that Collier had no prior convictions. He was represented by Assistant Public Defender George Vargas.