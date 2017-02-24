Illini Veterans helping comrades affected by Danville fatal fire

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Brent Blackwell lifts two bags of clothing from a stack of items he helped collect that was being stored at Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education on Thursday on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. Blackwell and the Illini Veterans were getting ready to hand over the clothing from the drive they organized for veterans who were displaced in a fatal fire in Danville a couple weeks ago.

URBANA — When University of Illinois student and Marine veteran Jason Sakowski heard about a fatal fire in Danville that claimed the life of one veteran and displaced others, he wanted to do something to help.

"It sounded so horrible," said Sakowski, coordinator for Veteran Student Support Services on the UI campus.

He said he wanted to do something to help the men, and after contacting Veterans Affairs officials at the Illiana Health Care campus in Danville, Sakowski and fellow Illini Veterans organized a clothing drive the day after the blaze.

"Everyone's wheels got turning, and we got things happening," said Brent Blackwell, a U.S. Army veteran who's also a UI student and a member of Illini Veterans.

The fire that started shortly before noon Feb. 2 claimed the life of 75-year-old veteran David R. Singleton. He was living in the veterans' group home on Park Street in Danville, which was divided into separate living quarters.

Blackwell said that in the few days after the fire, which included Super Bowl Sunday, they put the word out about the clothing drive through their network of fellow veterans, students, alumni and others.

Sakowski said he kept thinking, as he was enjoying Super Bowl weekend with friends, about the veterans in Danville who lost a buddy in the fire as well as their belongings. He said the least he could do is give a little something to them.

The next Monday, Blackwell placed collection bins at the Center for Wounded Veterans on the UI campus, and within six hours, the bins were overflowing with clothing.

Over the next several weeks, they gathered more donations, and on Thursday, Sakowski, Blackwell and fellow Illini Veteran and UI student Caleb Carlson met at the center to load into a van more than a dozen boxes and large garbage bags of clothing and shoes for delivery to the VA campus in Danville, where they will be distributed to veterans in need. They also donated several gift cards specifically for the veterans affected by the fire.

"I'm proud that the community responded so well," Sakowski said. "It was a good feeling to have an impact on something directly."

Blackwell said it's a reminder that service to others doesn't take a huge effort some times.

"Service doesn't have to be hard," he said.

Jennifer Sheehan-Wells, voluntary services specialist at the VA in Danville, drove over Thursday to pick up the donations that filled the back of the van from floor to roof.

"It's amazing," she said of the donations and efforts of the Illini Veterans. "It's honestly a huge blessing. We're so grateful they saw a need and reached out to help."