Legislative update: House panel OKs limits on nursing home arbitration mandates

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois nursing homes would not be allowed to present so-called "pre-dispute agreements for binding arbitration" to residents upon admission, under a bill approved Thursday by the House Human Services Committee.

HB 238, sponsored by Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, is in response to a federal rule implemented in November by the Obama administration but immediately challenged in court by the American Healthcare Association.

It "hangs in legal limbo," according to Andrew Kretschmar, senior manager of the Chicago-area office of the Alzheimer's Association.

The legislation would prevent nursing home operators from presenting the agreements, which mandate binding arbitration and prevent lawsuits, at the time a patient is admitted into a facility.

He called the practice "unconscionable," and said it takes advantage "of the most vulnerable people in our state at a particularly vulnerable time."

Flowers said the legislation would not prohibit using binding arbitration for disputes, but would bar nursing homes from presenting the agreement at the time when so many other legal documents are being offered to residents and their guardians.

HB 1805: Legislation lowers age for organ-donor registry

Teens 16 and 17 years old applying for a driver's license or a state identification card would be offered the chance to enter their names on an organ and tissue donor registry, under legislation approved unanimously by a House committee.

The legislation, HB 1805, is sponsored by Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park. It already has 25 co-sponsors.

Currently, those registering for an organ or tissue registry have to be at least 18.

"As it is now in Illinois, the 16- and 17-year-olds can't register because it's a consent registry and they can't give legal consent until they're 18. So they get a license, but they can't register," said Larry Lefferts of Bloomington, who became an advocate for organ donation after the death of his 22-year-old son, John, in 2004.

"When we go to speak at colleges, we find that that demographic of 18-year-olds, a lot of them aren't registered. So if this is opened up to 16- and 17-year-olds, it will mean that they'll be on the registry. The family can still step in and change it, if there is an accident involving the minor. But at the time of their unfortunate passing, their parents will know that they wanted to do this, and it takes one more decision off that family at a horrible time."

Under the legislation, parents would not have to give consent for their 16- or 17-year-old to register, said Elizabeth Lively, of the Itasca-based Gift of Hope.

"The wonderful thing about this bill is that it's going to open up the conversation within families about organ donation," she said. "When you go to the DMV now at the age of 16, you usually don't go back until you're 21. So there's five years there that these kids don't hear about the societal benefits of organ donation, and the benefits to their family and the giving it back culture."

Lefferts said that although his son's organs were not viable for transplant at the time of his death, his eyes, bones and tissues were.

"So he's touched 37 lives. Two people in Missouri can see because of him and 35 people from New York to California have a piece of our son and he lives on in them," he said.

HB 643: Bill bars COLA for state lawmakers

State lawmakers would be barred from receiving a cost-of-living allowance adjustment in the current fiscal year, under a bill approved by the House Executive Committee.

The COLA legislation (HB 643) also would hold flat legislator mileage and per diem reimbursements, according to sponsor Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.

The cost-of-living freeze also would apply to constitutional officers and agency heads, she said.

The legislation was approved unanimously without discussion.

HJR 33: Panel congratulates Cubs on championship

The same committee approved a resolution congratulating the Cubs and declaring March 8 "Chicago Cubs World Series Champions Day."

The Cubs' World Series trophy is scheduled to be in the Capitol that day.

"This may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of us," said Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago. "I appreciate the support of this committee, even from the Sox and St. Louis Cardinals fans."

In other action: Shelter dogs, cats get recognition

HB 812: A House committee adopted bills that establish shelter dogs and cats as the official state pet. Sponsored by Rep. Sara Wojicicki Jimenez, R-Springfield, the bill would not supplant the white-tailed deer as the official state animal, she said: "It helps raise awareness to the issue of dogs and cats that are in rescue shelters across the state of Illinois."

HB 348: Passing a House bill that eliminates the requirement that the wording of all proposed state constitutional amendments be published in pamphlet form and mailed to every address in the state would save at least $1.3 million in printing and mailing costs every time an amendment is proposed, said sponsor Rep. David McSweeney, R-Cary. The language of proposed amendments still would have to be published in newspapers and made available at the Illinois secretary of state's website, he said.

HB 279: A bill to resurrect the controversial General Assembly scholarships program in Illinois was sent to a new higher education issues subcommittee, said Rep. Emmanuel Chris Welch, chair of the House Higher Education Committee.