Pair charged for allegedly stealing from youth sports organizations

DANVILLE — Two Vermilion County residents are each facing a theft charge for allegedly stealing money from separate youth sports organizations.

Earlier this week, Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey found probable cause to try Lisa K. Makemson, 50, of rural Oakwood, on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly withdrawing money from a Bismarck Little League account between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31.

Makemson pleaded not guilty to the charge at her preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

Prosecutors said Makemson served as the secretary of the league board and had the ability to make financial transactions.

Authorities launched an investigation after it was discovered that there were insufficient funds in the account. The investigation found there were improper withdrawals, potentially up to $2,600, that were made to pay Comcast bills.

Makemson's next court date is set for March 30. She is free from the Vermilion County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Also on Thursday, a warrant was issued for Josie M. Wright, 27, of Henning.

Wright was charged on Feb. 9 on one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, for allegedly taking money from the Vermilion Valley Youth Football Conference between Oct. 20 and January.

Lacy said the warrant was issued after Wright failed to appear at an initial hearing.

Lacy said both women are innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, they could each face up to five years in prison.