Sidney man on parole faces drug charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tarek H. Abbed

URBANA — A Sidney man accused of having methamphetamine, precursors for the drug, and fake money in his home is due back in court in six weeks.

Tarek H. Abbed, 38, of the 100 block of West Byron Street was arrested at his home about midday Thursday after his parole officer found items of contraband in Abbed's home.

Convicted of residential burglary and theft in 2008, Abbed remains on parole until May 2018.

As such, his parole officer has the right to search his home.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said a deputy was also summoned to the home.

In the house, the parole officer and the deputy found about one-tenth of a gram of methamphetamine, five pills of a controlled substance usually prescribed to prevent seizures, 37 counterfeit $50 bills and about 74 grams of powdered ephedrine, used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

On Friday, Abbed was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, a Class X felony; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and forgery.

If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Abbed faces six to 30 years in prison.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond on the charges at $100,000 and told him to be back in court April 4.