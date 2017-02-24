Sullivan attorney named judge for Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — The Illinois Supreme Court has named a veteran Sullivan attorney as the newest judge for 6th Circuit.

Justice Rita Garman said Friday that Bradford A. Rau Sr., 58, was chosen from a field of six applicants to fill the Moultrie County resident judgeship vacated in January by the retirement of Dan Flannell.

"He was ranked exceptionally well-qualified by the screening committee. He has extensive experience, both criminal and civil, and is well-equipped for the job and highly regarded," said Garman.

Rau is set to begin his new duties April 3.

"I'm excited, have a little trepidation changing jobs at 58," said Rau, who's been a practicing attorney since 1983.

Before moving to Sullivan in 2004, Rau was an assistant state's attorney in Macon County from 1987 to 1997. From 1997 to 2002, he was a part-time assistant public defender in Macon County while also maintaining a private practice in Decatur.

After the move to Sullivan, Rau also became the public defender for Moultrie County. He estimated that work constitutes about a quarter to a third of his practice.

He described his law practice as a "little bit of everything." Besides criminal defense work, he has done marital and family law and estate planning.

The diversity should serve him well since the judges in the smaller counties of the circuit are usually expected to hear most kinds of cases from traffic to probate.

Coming off his stint as Moultrie County's public defender, it's likely Rau will be unable to hear some criminal cases for a while until former clients' cases cycle out of the system.

Garman said Chief Judge Richard Broch will have to deal with any potential conflicts and make judicial assignments accordingly.

"Anyone that has a lot of experience is realistically going to have some conflicts that have to be dealt with. We want people for the job with substantial experience," Garman said.

Rau said he intends to run for election to the post as a Republican in the March primary. As a resident judge, he has to run only in Moultrie County, even though he could theoretically serve in any of the other counties in the circuit — Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon or Piatt.

Originally from Decatur, Rau has been married to his wife Jill for 28 years. They have three sons, Bradford Jr., 28, Christian, 25, and Brendan, 16.

He earned undergraduate degrees in biology and business in 1980 from Illinois Wesleyan University and his law degree in 1983 from Washington University Law School in St. Louis.

Circuit judges in Illinois earn about $191,000 a year.