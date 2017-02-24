Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 24, 2017

Have a question for Tom? Ask it here

There's no theme to the questions in this week's mailbag. Your questions were from all directions — politics, history, abandoned homes, street signs, recycling, businesses, even about the wealth of the Kennedy family.

My favorite is the one about a handsome apartment building in downtown Urbana, why it was built and how it got its name.

But you might like the questions about fire alarms, vacant homes, the Illini Union, the Democratic primary for mayor of Urbana, school buses or Ikenberry Commons.

Ready, set, go ....

Howard Apartments, Urbana

"Many years ago I was told that the building at 402 South Race Street in Urbana was built by a county probation officer named James Finch as a memorial to his son Howard. Howard was a senior at Urbana High School when he died. I was recently told that the story is not true and the building is associated with Dr. Hartwell Howard. I know Dr. Howard School in Champaign is named for Hartwell Howard but I believe 402 South Race is named in memory of Howard Finch. I hope the Finch story isn't an urban legend because I have passed it on over the years. If it is true I think the building is a wonderful memorial from Mr. and Mrs. Finch to their son. This seems like such a natural question for Tom's Mailbag you may have answered this in the past but I don't remember reading about the topic. Can you confirm which story is true?"

Your story is the correct one.

The Howard Apartments building opened in 1927 as a tribute to Howard "Shorty" Finch, who died five years earlier on Nov. 21, 1922.

Howard Kenneth Finch, 18, was the only son of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Finch of Urbana. He had been sick for about two weeks with a form of meningitis when he died, The Urbana Daily Courier reported. The Finches had moved to Urbana seven years earlier. Howard Finch had attended Leal School and Urbana High School.

"The members of the senior class at Urbana High School formed an aisle from the Renner Funeral Home to the (First Methodist Episcopal) Church, thru which the casket was carried," The Courier said.

In September 1927 the Howard Apartments were opened.

"Erected as a memorial to the deceased son, Howard, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Finch are to be congratulated upon their fine contribution to the close-in residence district of Urbana," the newspaper said in a front-page story on Sept. 2, 1922.

Among the building's conveniences were a "modern vapor-steam heating plant," an automatic coal-stoking furnace, a Frigidaire refrigerator system in the basement and trash chutes.

White activity buses

"With the IHSA wrestling tournament back in town you can't miss all the white minibuses the schools use for transportation. Can you find out why they are white rather than yellow and why it seems they only use nearly identical minibuses rather than other kinds of large passenger vehicles?"

We got our response from Kevin Duesterhaus, administrator for the Illinois Secretary of State's School Bus Safety Division.

"The white bus, known as a Multi-function School Activity Bus (MFSAB), is limited by law to certain uses. Generally, it can be used in two different functions: 1) Non-curriculum activities (sports, non-curriculum field trips, etc.) and the driver does not need a school bus permit; and 2) curriculum activities (transporting students from one school to another, band contest for a grade, etc.) and the driver DOES need a school bus permit," he said. "In addition, MFSABs do not have the stop arm and specific lights that are on a regular school bus."

Illini Union history

"I read recently that there is a 'north building' and 'south building' at the Illini Union. Can you expand on this? Also seen that were talking about a expansion on the west side? Any info on that?"

The original Illini Union opened Feb. 5, 1941. Part of its construction was financed with a $450,000 Roosevelt-era Public Works Administration grant. A year later Eleanor Roosevelt came to campus to cut a cake for the Union's first birthday celebration.

An addition was built in the 1960s, adding onto the building on the south side and making the old south terrace of the original building an interior courtyard.

"As far as expanding to the west, that is inaccurate," said Erik Riha, marketing director for the Illini Union. "There is no expansion of the Union's footprint planned.

"At this time, there is a feasibility study created to look at the possibility of a renovation of the current Illini Union. It would not expand the building's footprint, but would reorganize the layout internally and connect the two parts of the building on the upper levels (right now only the ground floor connects the two sides). There are renderings of possible renovation designs from a 'west view,' but that is just the direction you are looking from in the rendering, not any expansion to the west."

Smoke Shack

"There used to be a unique little shop in Champaign on University Avenue that then moved to South Neil called The Smoke Shack. It reminded my gal and I of the 1960s and all the posters inside. Did it move on to another part of Champaign-Urbana? What's the story on it?"

The shop at 604 S. Neil St. (Neil and Green streets) closed in December.

Two years ago its owner, Michael Fogerson, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for filing false income tax returns. He also was ordered to pay restitution in the total amount of $465,211 to the Internal Revenue Service.

During 2009, 2010 and 2011, The Smoke Shack sold tobacco-related products, as well as synthetic marijuana prior to its regulation by state and federal authorities. For tax years 2009 and 2010, Fogerson sold bulk quantities of synthetic marijuana to tobacco product stores similar to The Smoke Shack that operated outside of the Champaign and Decatur area. Fogerson admitted that he failed to report to the IRS the profits generated from these bulk sales.

Fogerson is being held at a federal residential reentry management office in Chicago, and is due to be released on May 7.

Carle and Urbana mayoral race

"Twice now during appointments at Carle, the doctor in one case and a nurse in the other complained about the lawsuit against Carle, and in particular made disparaging comments about the mayor of Urbana. I pretty much ducked the discussion in both cases, on the premise that it's probably not a good idea to talk about religion or politics either with family or with people holding needles. It seems in general to be in bad taste for medical staff to be commenting on such things to their patients, but it did cause me to think: Is Carle instructing, recommending, or merely quietly encouraging staff to make comments against the mayor during this election season? And if so, wouldn't that put their 501(c)(3) status at risk? (Now that would be ironic.)"

Said Carle spokeswoman Jennifer Hendricks Kaufmann: "Carle does not instruct, recommend or encourage employees to discuss such matters during the course of care. We offer a patient relations service available to anyone who may have questions or concerns about their patient care experience."

Bulb recycling

"As our building and grounds chair at my church, I have been collecting spent florescent bulbs, the standard 4-foot variety. Where I can I dispose of/recycle them? I have about a dozen."

Here's the word from Susan Monte, the recycling coordinator for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:

"For a small recycle collection fee, two local electric stores will collect four-foot length fluorescent tubes from residents for recycling during business hours only."

— Springfield Electric, 901 N. Mattis, Champaign (351-7600)

— Tepper Electric Supply Company, 608 S. Neil Street, Champaign (356-3755)

"The Springfield Electric representative indicates that if a homeowner has a 4-foot length fluorescent tube that either has a green end or has a name ending in 'eco,' those fluorescent tubes have lower levels of mercury and so it's generally considered OK for the homeowner to dispose of those fluorescent tubes in the trash destined for a landfill.

"However, if the fluorescent tube does not meet any of those two criteria, then a homeowner is encouraged to bring the fluorescent tube to Springfield Electric for recycling during business hours.

"There is a 60-cent charge for 4-foot fluorescent tubes, and a $1.20 fee for recycling fluorescent tubes longer than four feet.

"The Tepper Electric representative indicates the recycle collection fee for fluorescent tubes known as 'T-12' is 68 cents each, and the fee for fluorescent tubes known as 'T-8' is 40 cents each."

Puzzling road sign

"There is a sign with a bicycle on it on Route 47 and Lake of the Woods. What does this sign actually mean? Are you supposed to stop for bicycles but not pedestrians? I've never seen anyone stop for any reason at it."

It's a bike/pedestrian crosswalk, said Illinois Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt. And it means you should yield to the bicyclist or pedestrian at the crosswalk.

"The flashing light is a beacon and helps bring attention to the crosswalk. If a person is present, motorists are supposed to yield and allow the pedestrian/bicyclist to cross the roadway," Haupt said. "We recently worked with state Rep. David Harris (R-Arlington Heights) on putting more information about them in the upcoming version of the Rules of the Road."

In addition, said Haupt, Harris has introduced House Bill 625 which would further clarify the law.

From the bill's description: "Provides that whenever a pedestrian crossing warning sign with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon is in place at an intersection where traffic control signals are not in place or at a plainly marked crosswalk, a driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian when the rectangular rapid flashing beacon is activated. Defines 'rectangular rapid flashing beacon.' Provides that a violation of the provision is a Class C misdemeanor, except that a violation of the provision that results in serious bodily injury or death to another is a Class 2 felony."

Dodson Drive eyesores

"There are two houses on Dodson Drive in Urbana (200 block and 500 block) that have burned and are not occupied. When will they be torn down? The neighborhood looks like a war zone. Thank you!"

Help appears to be on the way.

These houses may be on the same street in within a few blocks of each other, but they're in different jurisdictions.

First, the house at 504 South Dodson, which is in an unincorporated area.

"Your question is perfectly timed," said Champaign County Planning and Zoning Director John Hall. "This department has had an enforcement case against that property since June 2012 and the state's attorney's office is prepared to ask the county board for approval to begin legal proceedings for demolition and clean-up of that property."

Hall said it's believed the process will cost about $15,000, and that a resolution to amend the county budget to pay for it will be required.

"If we get approval in March to begin the process I expect the clean-up will probably happen in August or September," he said.

The structure at 203 S. Dodson is in Urbana, said Libby Tyler, the city's community development director.

"It was extensively damaged by fire on October 27, 2016, and was subsequently declared 'Not Approved For Occupancy,'" she said. "The city has been in contact with the owner and the owner's insurance company regarding the claim status and has been informed that they are working with the mortgage holder to satisfy the mortgage balance so that the owner can then proceed with building rehab or site clearance."

Interstate trees

"Why do some trees along I-74 east of Danville have spray painted numbers on them?"

The trees are marked for removal in upcoming projects, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"The trees with numbers on them will be removed by contract and trees marked in pink with an 'X' or an 'O' will be removed by our Operations forces," he said. "The trees are being removed to prevent spreading of the emerald ash borer."

Bloomington & Cardinal

"Why doesn't the intersection of U.S. 150 (Bloomington Road) and Cardinal Road have an identifying road sign? That intersection gets quite a bit of traffic cutting through to Staley Road. Who has jurisdiction? Unlike the intersection off of Staley, it also doesn't have a streetlight identifying its location. It is very hard to see at night, with a deep ditch adjacent."

Our friend Mr. Garnett was helpful in answering this question as well.

"There are two different types of intersection identification signage. The standard banner-style 'green' street name signs that are normally displayed in a perpendicular fashion and would call out 'Bloomington Road and Cardinal Road' are not present. Those street name signs are the responsibility of the local jurisdiction (i.e. City, Township, or County)," he said.

"The other type of intersection identification signage is our intersection warning signs. IDOT does have intersection warning signs at Duncan Road and Staley Road and others west of this location. Those signs are supplemented with street name signs below them that say 'Duncan Rd.' or 'Staley Rd,'" he noted. " Those signs are yellow because they are warning signs. While one may say that they help a great deal with navigation their intended purpose is to warn motorist on the main route to be cautious as they approach an intersection. The placement and maintenance of these signs on US 150 would fall under IDOT's jurisdiction.

"IDOT generally reserves their usage to rural, high speed intersections that are not easily seen by motorist or in locations that have a history of intersection related crashes. The intersection in question is on the edge of town but in a reduced speed zone and does not exhibit an accident trend."

Street lighting in this location would be up to the city of Champaign, he said.

"IDOT does not provide street lighting within the municipal limits unless it is an interstate highway," said Garnett.

Kennedy money

"Where did the Kennedy family get all there money from?"

Liquor, real estate and insider trading, starting with Kennedy patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy, a friend of Franklin D. Roosevelt, and was the first chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and was the pre-war U.S. ambassador to Great Britain until a serious political and diplomatic misstep.

Here are two stories about the Kennedy family wealth, including a reference to Chris Kennedy, the Kenilworth Democrat who wants to be the next governor of Illinois:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlodonnell/2014/07/08/how-the-1-billion-kennedy-family-fortune-defies-death-and-taxes-3/#230c81344e4a

http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/washington/2009/08/the-kennedy-fortune-how-much-is-it-worth-and-who-gets-what-now-that-teddy-is-gone.html

Ikenberry Commons site

"What used to be located on the site of the current Ikenberry Commons? Are there any images or photos of the area before it was redeveloped into the LEED-certified building?"

Before Ikenberry Commons was built the Orange and Blue Snack Bar was on part of the site as were parking lots, the Forbes and Garner residence halls and the Peabody and Gregory Drive dining halls.

Check the great University of Illinois Archives for photos.

Two-alarm fire

"Today's report on the house fire on Clark Street in Champaign says it was a '2-alarm' fire. What does that mean, and how is it determined?"

John Barker, the deputy chief of operations for the Champaign Fire Department, said it's essentially a call for more help, either more manpower, more equipment or more water. It also usually means that off-duty firefighters are called in to staff the stations that have been vacated.

The first alarm response, he said, is four engines (12 firefighters), two ladder trucks (six firefighters), a squad (three more) and a command car, for a total of 22 responders.

Local political campaigns

"As a political junkie with no party affiliation, I'm wondering how local campaigns manage to pull off TV ads and radio ads and all of the stuff you see on Facebook. They surely don't have campaign staff like congressmen or senators do, or do they? Are there consultants out there that work on these sort of things? Or is it all volunteer?"

It's mostly volunteers.

In Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing's reelection campaign, for example, she was the one who made the commercial buys at WCIA ($8,080 worth) and WICD ($2,040).

Her TV ads were produced by WCIA.

"Otherwise it's all volunteers. I even had someone volunteer to put my ads on Facebook, so no one is being paid," she said.

Challenger Diane Marlin's campaign is only slightly different, she said.

"I am running my own campaign. There are no paid staff. There are a lot of volunteers, but I did hire for my advertising, which is mostly social media, radio ads and mailings," said Marlin. "I'm not doing TV and not traditional newspaper ads.

"Social media is by far the most effective advertising means today, and radio is excellent too."

Her "communications consultant" — who is paid — is Patrick Pfingsten, a former WDWS reporter who now runs Pf Communications in Indianapolis. Pfingsten has worked for a number of local candidates including Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, state Sen. Jason Barickman, State's Attorney Julia Rietz, County Clerk Gordy Hulten, County Auditor John Farney, and unsuccessful state representative candidates James Acklin and Kristin Williamson.

Pfingsten is paid to put Marlin ads on web sites, she said.

"It's Facebook, it's Google ads, You Tube," said Marlin. "The thing about this digital world is you can be very targeted in terms of who sees your ads, whereas a TV signal goes out to all of central Illinois. But you can focus your digital advertising in a specific Zip Code. That's what makes it very cost-effective. I chose not to spend my money on TV.

"I have learned so much in this campaign about the power of this type of advertising. And frankly I'd like to use that kind of advertising when I'm mayor because when you're trying to attract the attention of people who might be moving to the city or want to know more about the community, this is very powerful."

Online mug shots

"The email edition of the (News-Gazette) showed two African-Americans under bookings. When I clicked to see them, there were three whites and three African-Americans, and two of the three violent crimes (and the worst) were committed by the whites. Who decides which pictures are featured and on what basis?"

"Booking records are displayed in reverse chronological order based on the booking date and time," said News-Gazette Publisher John Reed, adding that the process is automated and that no editing takes place.