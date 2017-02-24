UPDATE: Report: 2 employees 'experienced illegal discriminatory or harassing activity'

CHAMPAIGN — An investigation prompted by employee complaints of bias, and magnified by an incident involving a noose, has found no evidence of systemic discrimination in employment practices or the work environment at University of Illinois Facilities & Services, a new report says.

However, two employees "experienced illegal discriminatory or harassing activity" that were dealt with promptly, according to the report released Thursday.

And it identified numerous employee concerns about hiring practices, lack of accountability, inconsistent policies and other problems.

The report from Eric Smith, UI assistant vice president for equal opportunity and human resources, listed 12 recommendations to address those problems, including stepping up training, developing and/or clarifying policies and procedures and creating a formal coaching program for executive managers.

The Office of Human Relations launched the investigation last spring after seven black employees claimed there was a hostile work environment within Facilities & Services.

The individual complaints were referred to the Office of Diversity, Equity and Access for review. Five have been "mutually resolved," while the remaining two are pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

This study was intended to see whether they were isolated incidents or part of a more systemic problem, officials said.

All employees in Facilities and Services were contacted for in-person interviews and about 46 percent — 504 people — took part from January through September last year, the report said.

"The interview process identified systematic issues within the F&S management structure pertaining to the consistency of applying HR policies; as a result, many employees perceived that decisions such as hiring, promotions and discipline were improperly based on other factors such as familial relationships, arbitrary criteria that changes with each occurrence and simple favoritism," the report said.

Many employees also said they found Facilities & Services "a good place to work," the report found.

The sprawling department units that deal with the campus physical plant — construction, capital improvements, utilities and energy, engineering, transportation and maintenance.

In May, the campus announced that the executive director, Al Stratman, was stepping down. He took another administrative post briefly before leaving the UI last June for a job in South Dakota. Another high-level administrator, Carl Wegel, also retired.

Helen Coleman, director of capital programs, was named interim executive director.

Smith and Coleman referred questions Thursday to Kaler.

Kaler said a search to replace Stratman has yet to begin, but she said no staffing changes are expected as a result of the investigation.

"The director has already left and the list of recommendations is what we'll be focused on," she said.

'Confusion and mistrust'

Kaler declined to provide any details about the two employee discrimination complaints uncovered during the review, or the seven that prompted the investigation.

But a UI groundskeeper was fired last April after tossing a noose on a worktable used by a black co-worker, prompting the Champaign County NAACP to investigate.

The NAACP already had been working with the seven black employees who complained of discrimination and unfair treatment. President Patricia Avery and others met with then-interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson several times about the issue.

The employees alleged that they had faced years of discrimination, being denied raises and promotions, being moved to poor working environments and facing co-workers and supervisors who were openly hostile.

One of the workers, Joe Williams, said his complaint remains unresolved and called the new report "a cover-up." Now retired, the 29-year employee said he was reassigned to a remote basement workspace filled with asbestos, mold, bugs and leaky pipes as retaliation for filing four Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints in four years.

Avery said Thursday she had just received the UI report and could not yet comment.

The employee concerns listed in Thursday's report included perceived discrimination and harassment, differential treatment by supervisors, lack of communication and transparency, lack of accountability, inconsistent policies and procedures, the process for job searches, promotions and recognition, distribution of work, the disciplinary process, a double standard for addressing poor manager behavior, and inconsistencies in expectations and applications of polices between groups. Many of the complaints were made by minorities and non-minorities alike.

"In a majority of the cases, the examples given did not describe illegal discrimination, but outlined instances of poor behaviors by supervisors and instances of managers inconsistently applying policies and procedures which led to confusion and mistrust," the report said.

Jones: Still 'work to do'

Employees feel managers fail to hold poor-performing workers accountable, instead shifting work to good employees. Managers, on the other hand, believe "their hands are tied when it comes to addressing employee issues," the report said.

"Employees have overwhelmingly stated that accountability is the primary source of workplace issues within the department," the report said.

Many problems were tied to human resources. Employees and managers complained that the department was unresponsive and lacking expertise, with jobs such as contacting job candidates or determining discipline pushed off to middle managers who had little expertise in those areas. But the human resources staff said managers bypassed them and ignored established processes.

The report said Coleman should clarify the role of Human Resources, define its authority, "set expectations for service" and implement a new training program for the staff.

The report also recommends establishing a robust training program that includes new employee orientation, supervisor training and leadership training.

Coleman has asked her staff to develop a new employee orientation program that will cover diversity and inclusion and emphasize accountability, and a supervisory training program that includes how to address poor performance and behavior.

The report also calls on the management team to articulate the organization's goals, values and vision and then set clear expectations that are clearly reinforced.

Two management retreats were held last summer to re-evaluate the unit's mission, values and guiding principles, and those were shared with employees at two meetings, the report said.

Facilities and Services has also launched a search for a new director of diversity and inclusion.

In a prepared statement, Chancellor Robert Jones said the concerns expressed by employees "tells us that we have a considerable amount of work to do in order to live up to our standards. It's sometimes painful to look in the mirror, but as a result, we have a solid framework of action to address the issues raised by our employees."