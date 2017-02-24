Urbana felon who had gun sentenced to prison

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to three years in prison.

On Friday, Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Corrion Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, for drug treatment during his imprisonment.

Brown pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Jan. 16, he possessed a loaded 9 mm handgun in a car in which he was a passenger in Champaign.

Because of a 2016 conviction for attempted burglary, Brown is not allowed to possess guns.

He was given credit on his sentence for 40 days served in the county jail.