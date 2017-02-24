Urbana felon who had gun sentenced to prison
URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to three years in prison.
On Friday, Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Corrion Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, for drug treatment during his imprisonment.
Brown pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Jan. 16, he possessed a loaded 9 mm handgun in a car in which he was a passenger in Champaign.
Because of a 2016 conviction for attempted burglary, Brown is not allowed to possess guns.
He was given credit on his sentence for 40 days served in the county jail.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.