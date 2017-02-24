Urbana man who killed son pleads guilty

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette Colleagues of the late Matthew Farrell at [co][lab], a shared space for startup businesses, painted this mural on the wall of Sipyard, the beer garden next door, in his memory.

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted fatally shooting his son in self-defense could be sent to prison for as many as 20 years.

However, David Farrell, 67, could also receive probation for second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty Friday to shooting Matthew Farrell, 29, in the chest on June 12.

Judge Roger Webber will sentence Farrell on April 10.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said he will seek a 20-year prison sentence for Farrell while Assistant Public Defender George Vargas said he intends to ask for probation for him. Farrell could earn day-for-day good time on any prison sentence.

The tragic shooting of the younger Mr. Farrell occurred at the family home in the 700 block of East Oregon Street about 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. It was the second angry encounter between the father and son in a matter of hours.

Larson said evidence would show that both father and son had been drinking.

Larson said he agreed to the guilty plea to second-degree murder plea because two witnesses were prepared to testify that Mr. Farrell had struck his father during an argument about three hours earlier.

Larson explained that battery by Matthew Farrell led the elder Farrell to believe that he was justified in using deadly force to defend himself when his son later returned. However, that belief was unreasonable, the prosecutor said.

Larson told the judge that in the earlier encounter, around 11:20 p.m., a neighbor saw the elder Farrell on the ground in the fetal position and heard him yelling 'help' and 'stop. You are hurting me.'

"The victim was yelling at him that he was pathetic," Larson said of the exchange.

The elder Farrell called 911 but Matthew Farrell was not around when Urbana police arrived.

Larson said David Farrell told officers his son pushed him down and kicked him several times. Police found a bruise on his arm,

Larson said police learned that Matthew Farrell returned to a home where he was staying — he apparently had lived with his father until just a few weeks before his death — and told a person there that he had battered his father.

Vargas said Mr. Farrell had also called his sister crying on June 11, about 11:40 p.m., saying that "(expletive) was going down with dad."

"For some reason, he (Matthew) went back to the house at 2:30 a.m. and Farrell shot him on sight," said Larson.

Farrell called 911 again and admitted he had done so.

The elder Farrell was intoxicated, Larson said, and told police he shot his son through the kitchen door.

"The evidence suggested Matthew hadn't reached the door but had his keys out," said Larson.

His body was found in the street.

Larson said he will present evidence at the sentencing hearing of past bad behavior by Farrell to try to convince the judge to send him to prison.

The other counts of first-degree murder will be dismissed at the sentencing hearing.

Farrell has been in the county jail since his arrest June 12.

He told Webber on Friday that he is taking medication for depression but that it was not hindering his ability to make decisions about his case.

Farrell's former public defender, who is currently on maternity leave, had a psychiatrist evaluate him for fitness to stand trial. In November, a doctor determined that he was able to cooperate with his lawyer and understand the proceedings against him.