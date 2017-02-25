Jones: Mascot issue not a priority right now

URBANA — Chancellor Robert Jones hasn't ruled out the idea of choosing a mascot or some other tradition to fill the void left by the departure of Chief Illiniwek — just "not right now."

His predecessor, former interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, endorsed the idea last May after an Illinois Student Senate panel recommended appointing a committee to find the "first-ever" mascot for the campus.

And with the UI still waiting for hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding — and poised to kick off a 150th anniversary celebration next week and a major fundraising campaign later this year — this may not be the best time, Jones told faculty members Thursday.

"This is an important issue, but in the overall scheme of things that I have to contend with to ensure the future excellence and vitality of this university, it's lower on my list," he said. "This doesn't surface as something I immediately need to address."

Jones was asked about the mascot issue at a meeting with the campus senate's General University Policy Committee. Chairman Nicholas Burbules said the committee believes it's time to initiate a process to identify some replacement for the Chief Illiniwek, the UI symbol that was retired 10 years ago.

"There's a 10-year vacuum now," Burbules said, which encourages groups that hope to eventually bring the Chief back.

Professor Kim Graber said there's momentum from students to find a replacement and "move forward in a way we haven't been able to move before."

"It really has to come from the students, because there's so much resistance," Graber said. Jones made clear that he, like his predecessors as chancellor, is troubled by the "great unrest and lack of clarity" over the Chief a decade later, as well as the related Native American imagery still used on campus that many find offensive.

He plans to launch a broader campus effort to educate students on that issue and the values of inclusiveness and respect at the university. But he fears talk of a new mascot could derail that effort.

"I'm afraid the wheels will fall off and we'll end up somewhere we're not comfortable with," he said.

Professor Joyce Tolliver said the Chief issue is a focal point for the larger issue about inclusiveness, and she suggested that the two efforts continue simultaneously.

"It might be helpful to think about it being the tip of the iceberg, when what you want to solve is the iceberg," she said.

But Jones said, over the next 12 to 24 months, "we have some issues to contend with that are fundamentally important to the future vitality of this university."

"My biggest concern, as we roll out our 150th anniversary, a comprehensive campaign, this may not be the best or most strategic time to jump into this effort the way it's been framed," he said.

"I am not saying we will not take this issue up until 18 to 24 months from now. All I'm saying is, in the current climate, and the priorities we have, I'm not prepared to immediately start a process to get nominations for the name of the next mascot. This has to rise to the top of the list at some point ... but not now."

In the long run, he said, "we clearly need to come up with a process that will lead to some new tradition that hopefully the majority of us can get behind."

It's an issue he's been asked about since his first day on the job last September. He said he's had conversations with students, alumni and others at least once a week and will continue gathering information as the university deals with more critical issues.

Jones traveled recently to Oklahoma to meet the head of the Peoria tribe that originally lived in Illinois.

The UI has had several interactions with the tribe in recent years, including a student business consulting group that advised the tribe on a golf course operation, and it's interested in collaborating on health research issues, he said.

Jones said there's no consensus that "if we only had a new symbol or mascot or tradition, everything would be fine. I am not convinced of that at all." Some people are "not interested in a mascot, period."

He said he's had "amazing conversations" with alumni who care deeply about the Chief.

"It's not about being racist," he said. "A lot of time, it's about that first impression that they had when they came to this university, that became their deepest connection to this place. And it's hard to ask people to move beyond that. You can't just put these folks in that category and disregard that perspective."

He would like to find an opportunity to have a "reconciliation and healing process that would allow us to move beyond this process. Every time I suggest that, I get pushed back."

Jones agreed with Graber and others that any effort needs to be student-driven.

He also said he's not wedded to the notion of a mascot per se.

"At the end of the day, I think what we're talking about is some new tradition that alums can get their arms around and provide a different opportunity to have some identity with the university," he said.