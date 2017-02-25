A Life Remembered: 'He means a lot to our community'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Eddie Carter

RANTOUL — As a high school game official and a police officer, Eddie Carter was known to many as someone who enforced the rules. But more than that, he was a good man, according to those who knew him best.

Rantoul's first black police officer was "a super human being," said retired Chief Allen Jones Sr.

"He dealt with everybody the same way, and people treated him the same," Jones said.

Jones said he broke down when he heard that Mr. Carter had died Sunday at age 67. He had lost a close friend.

"I think he was proud of who he was, proud of his family," Jones said.

"Eddie was, first of all, a loving husband, father and police officer. He means a lot to our community," Jones said.

Mr. Carter, who retired from police work about 12 years ago, continued to officiate high school contests, whether it was baseball, softball, basketball or volleyball, until about seven years ago, when declining health forced him to give up one of the things he loved, said his widow, Margurette.

Mr. Carter underwent a kidney transplant in 2006.

"He had some issues with it. The kidney failed in five years," Mrs. Carter said, so her husband began dialysis.

"Dialysis is so hard on the body. It does affect the heart," she said. "He wasn't sick; he was just tired. He was a good guy, a good guy."

The couple met while at a bus stop on the first day of school on the campus of Texas College in Tyler, Texas. They were married for 45 years.

A daughter and two grandchildren also survive him.

Mr. Carter joined the Air Force so he wouldn't be drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, his widow said, and was first stationed at the prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

"He worked there. He wasn't in it," Margurette Carter said, repeating a line she's often told people.

After less than a year, he was transferred to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, where he completed his four-year military stint in the recreation department, having earned a college degree in physical education in 1971.

'He just did the job'

It was there that he caught the referee bug. Early on, he met John Heap, who would become a close friend. They almost always worked together officiating games.

"We got along so well, we decided we wanted to work together," Heap said. "We started out with basketball, then baseball, softball. And when volleyball came along, we jumped into that."

Heap and Mr. Carter worked so many games together that Heap said whenever he saw coaches, they would ask not only how Heap was doing but also how his friend was getting along.

"Eddie was a good official," Heap said. "He had a thorough understanding of the ball games. He knew the rules. He never played favorites."

Heap said it won't be the same without his friend.

"I miss him now that he's not there to call once in a while. I had a lot of wonderful years working with him," Heap said.

Needing a job after leaving the Air Force, Mr. Carter got a welcome suggestion from the pastor at Bethany Park Christian Church, where the Carters attended: apply to become a police officer.

Mr. Carter became Rantoul's first black officer in 1976.

"Ed didn't go around saying, 'I'm the first black officer,'" his wife said. "His role was that of policeman, and that's how he looked at it. He just did the job."

He earned an associate degree in law enforcement from Parkland College in 1979 and was named Officer of the Year in 1980 by both the Rantoul Exchange Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Jones, who was Mr. Carter's field training officer, said they spent eight hours a day together during training and became close friends.

He said Mr. Carter knew everyone in town, and everybody knew him. He said Mr. Carter, as recently as two weeks ago, couldn't go to the grocery store without someone stopping him and saying, "Mr. Carter, how are you?"

Mr. Carter earned a master's degree in counseling from Eastern Illinois University in 1983 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., the following year.

Promoted to lieutenant in 1985, he was commended for updating and restructuring the field-training officer program used to train newly hired officers that year.

He also received numerous letters of thanks from community members for his work, ranging from finding a missing 8-year-old girl while off duty to being part of the team that solved a string of burglaries.

Mr. Carter was promoted to deputy chief in February 2000, the first deputy in the Rantoul Police Department. He retired on June 3, 2005.

'Never one to demean'

Mr. Carter and his wife were regular attendees at Rantoul First United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Paula Wallace said the Carters were almost always at the 8 a.m. service.

Having been pastor at the church only a few months, Wallace said she didn't get to know Mr. Carter very well.

"I felt cheated that I didn't have more time to get to know him better," she said.

Margurette Carter said her husband believed in being active in the community, which is something that rubbed off on Hank Gamel, who would go on to become the police department's deputy chief.

"He stressed the importance of connecting with people," Gamel said. "In the late '70s and early '80s, community relations was the dominant theme."

Gamel said that's not an easy thing to do, but Mr. Carter "demonstrated that. I think he practiced what he preached."

"I learned quite a bit from him. He wasn't always easy, but he was always patient. He was never one to demean a person. He always tried to respect the person, regardless of what they had done. He wasn't one to look down on people."

Services for Mr. Carter have been set for 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.