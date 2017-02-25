New Regional Planning Commission exec to start in June

Photo by: The News-Gazette Dalitso Sulamoyo

URBANA — Dalitso Sulamoyo has been named chief executive officer of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, replacing Cameron Moore, who resigned from the agency more than a year ago.

Sulamoyo is now president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies in Springfield. He is expected to begin work at the RPC on June 1.

He will be paid $140,000 annually. Moore was paid $144,924 at the time he left the RPC job to become county manager of Clatsop County, Ore.

Sulamoyo was born and raised in Malawi, a nation of 16 million people in southeast Africa. He came to the United States in the 1990s to attend college, graduating magna cum laude from Illinois College with a bachelor's degree in political science and international relations. He earned master's in political studies and public administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield. In 2011, he completed his doctorate in organizational development from Benedictine College in Springfield.

"Dr. Sulamoyo brings a strong background in organizational leadership, government relations, collaboration, grants management and development of strategic initiatives to the regional planning commission," said Patrick Brown, chair of the RPC's CEO selection committee. "Those were all criteria we were looking for in our next CEO. One of the things that impressed us most about Dalitso was his genuine desire to work for an organization that has a direct positive impact on the community."

Sulamoyo has been with the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies for 16 years.