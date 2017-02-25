Weekend Planner: Getting ready for an icy surprise

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Jackie Walk, Area 8 director for Special Olympics Illinois, unpacks trophies Friday at Lake of the Woods Pavilion at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. They will be awarded to best costumes and top fundraisers after today's Polar Plunge.

After a spate of unseasonably warm weather, Mother Nature might cooperate with much lower temperatures today for the Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. JACKIE WALK, Area 8 director for Special Olympics Illinois, said 315 "plungers" have signed up to take a dip into the still-frigid water at noon today. People who haven't yet registered are welcome to show up and take the plunge too; registration opens at 10 a.m. Here's more, courtesy staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. In the past few years, between 250 and 400 brave souls have taken the Polar Plunge, with 150 spectators freezing in empathy. The plunge is billed as a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a flying leap into the waters at Lake of the Woods.

To take the jump, participants must raise at least $100 in donations; that amount results in an official hooded sweatshirt and admission to the post-Plunge party. Other prizes are awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels.

2. Also today: the Polar Donut Dash 5K at Lake of the Woods. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the dash begins at 9.

"This is the only 5K around that not only tests your speed but your ability to eat donuts," reads a release from Special Olympics Illinois. "Participants will be treated to multiple donut stops along the route and will receive a minute deduction from their overall time for each donut they consume. Awards will be given to the top three individuals in each age category."

3. Walk said doughnuts are served at every mile stopper with a table, with three doughnut stops altogether. At the first two, the doughnuts actually are smaller "gems."

"We tried the whole doughnuts, and it didn't go over that well," Walk said. "At the end, they get a whole doughnut donated by Casey's."

The Polar Plunge at Mahomet has raised between $65,000 and $88,000 each year. It's the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. For more, visit plungeillinois.com.