Addressing the issues: Urbana Democratic mayoral candidates

Other Related Content So what is it, Urbana?

As Urbana awaits a state Supreme Court decision on whether the nonprofit Carle Foundation Hospital has to pay property taxes, the 2017 Democratic mayoral candidates have been asked throughout the run-up to Tuesday's primary what the city's future relationship with its largest employer should be.

The court arguments were held in January. Mayor Laurel Prussing said Monday that the decision is expected to be announced in about a month.

The case involves the constitutionality of a 2012 state law allowing nonprofit hospitals to receive tax breaks if they administer enough charity care to make up for it. This has put Carle on rocky ground with Urbana, and the mayoral candidates were asked if they'll try to rebuild that relationship if elected.

LAUREL PRUSSING, In cumbent mayor

Prussing was in office when the Champaign County Board of Review decided to take away Carle's tax break, leading to the lawsuit.

"We don't believe we violated any agreement and (Carle) dragged it out over many years," Prussing says.

Despite the time it's taking, Prussing says it's worth it to go through the process and "stand up for the people of Urbana."

If Carle wins the suit, Prussing says the city "will need to figure out something else" to gain stable financial footing.

"If we win the lawsuit, we will be as courteous and helpful to (Carle) as we can be," she says. "I've never been discourteous to them or rude. I think we've always treated them fairly and that will continue."

DIANE MARLIN, city alde rwoman

The main goal for addressing this issue should be fairness for the city's taxpayers, Marlin says.

"Even if Urbana wins, I expect the hospital association will be seeking to redraft legislation and we have to make sure that's more fair to Urbana taxpayers," Marlin says. "You can spread the cost; there's a lot of ways to make this fair."

After fairness, Marlin says she will stress collaboration between Carle and the University of Illinois' medical programs. And possibly business and engineering programs, as well.

"I think we can have a productive working relationship with (Carle) right now," Marlin says. "I really do. When it comes to this issue, people acknowledge the role of Carle in our health care. They'll say 'we need to be fair' and in the next breath they'll say 'Carle saved my life.'"

EVELYN BURNETT UNDERWOOD, associate pastor at New Free Will Baptist Church

The first African-American elected to Urbana's school board says she'll abide by the court's decision, no matter what it is.

"I don't want to continue the ongoing feud with Carle," Underwood says.

Win or lose, Underwood says her focus would remain on expanding the city's existing businesses and attracting new ones.

"We'll do what we can to move forward, and continue to grow," she says.

New projects or partnerships with Carle are also things Underwood says she'd like to see.

"We've got a lot of people who work at Carle," she notes.