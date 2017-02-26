On-air pair keeping it lively

CHAMPAIGN — The Hon. Robert Steigmann has something he needs to say. And 90 minutes into a special two-hour judicial edition of "Penny for Your Thoughts" on WDWS 1400-AM, here it comes.

A great-nephew of the judge's is a ninth-grader at Lane Tech, part of the Chicago public school system. Students there have recently been made aware of a new initiative at the University of Wisconsin. It's called the Business Emerging Leaders, or BEL, program and it guarantees some of them tuition-free college if they attend sum- mer classes in Madison during high school and get good enough grades.

"What's interesting," Steigmann says, "is (how) the university describes applicants. You must identify as at least one of the following: African-American, southeast Asian-American, Hispanic/Latina, Native American or low-income student, defined as a student who receives free or reduced lunch benefits at school.

"Now, because I'm a careful reader, I notice there is a category missing here. That means: white folks."

"Not true, Bob," fires back the Hon. Michael McCuskey. "In the area I live in — all-white — 80 percent of the students are receiving free or reduced lunch in Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties."

"So," Steigmann says, "if you're a white person who's receiving free lunch, you're included. But if you're not?"

"You can't believe the number of white students in rural Illinois — (and) I would assume Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa — who receive free or reduced lunches now," McCuskey counters. "So they are in there."

"Well, my great-nephew doesn't. So, is he included, Mike?"

"Nope."

"On the basis of race?"

"On the basis of making too much money."

"He's excluded on the basis that he's a white person," Steigmann says. "Here is Title 6 of federal law: No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The University of Wisconsin receives probably tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in a given year from the federal government. They're in violation of this title."

Welcome to what's quickly become one of the liveliest editions of Champaign-Urbana's longest-running and most listened-to talk radio shows. Every four weeks or so, Steigmann, an appellate judge in the Fourth District, and McCuskey, a former federal judge now presiding in Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties, join host Jim Turpin and News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey in studio for the 21st-century AM radio version of the old "Crossfire" show on CNN.

It's free-wheeling and fast-paced, with callers on the Feb. 3 edition asking the judges' opinions on a range of topics that included sanctuary cities, the Second Amendment, hate speech, state pensions, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, the Cal-Berkeley riots and the idea of California seceding from the Union.

Judge Judy, it's not.

"Hopefully, the public service is we're reducing the notion that we are jerks," Steigmann says. "Not too high a standard, but one Mike and I aim for. It's to try to convey to listeners that we're not ivory-tower jerks. We aren't sitting there unaware of and immune to the problems and difficulties that everyone else has to deal with in their day-to-day lives. We understand them."

'They go at it'

Steigmann is a Republican. McCuskey's a Democrat.

Steigmann is a loyal Illini athletics supporter who has mixed feelings on the future of John Groce, who "doesn't seem to be getting the job done" but has a blue-chip recruiting class on the way.

McCuskey is a proud Illinois State man, and the former board of trustees president who conducted the final interview with the Redbirds' beloved basketball coach, Dan Mull- er, as he made note of before the first commercial on the judges' last appearance on "Penny."

Steigmann arrived at the studio carrying a leather pouch bursting at the seams with papers on recent cases that might come up for discussion that day. To illustrate his point about Title 6, he even brought handouts for the group.

McCuskey walked in with his hands in his pockets, nothing more than his car keys on him.

"The Democrat's completely unprepared, the Republican's got it all together," Steigmann jokes.

Turpin often kids that he ought to wear a striped referee shirt and a whistle when the judges are in the studio.

"I really try to provoke them," he says. "They go at it sometimes. When they do, I just kind of let them go. I think it makes for good radio."

Not for everyone

Steigmann and Turpin have been an on-air pair for 36 years. It all started when Turpin went looking for newsmakers and people in law enforcement to come on his show. He interviewed "five or six" different judges, including Steigmann.

"He was so good and indicated that he'd like to do it again, so I had him on again," Turpin recalled.

A few appearances later, he became a regular. What separated Steigmann from other judges Turpin would have on was his willingness to answer every caller's question, a far different approach than most people in his line of work.

Steigmann started out as a quarterly guest. Now, he's on almost monthly, along with McCuskey, who joined the fray in the last couple of years, even while he was serving as a federal judge.

"To his credit," Steigmann said of McCuskey, "it's unusual for federal judges to be doing this. I'm reasonably confident that he's the only (federal judge) in the entire country you can call on radio."

Turns out, it's even more unusual for appellate and federal judges to appear regularly on the same show, taking unscreened questions from community members. And because what they were doing was so well-received locally, Turpin, Steigmann and McCuskey made a presentation to the Illinois Judges Association about their show in an effort to get others in different markets to do something similar.

You can imagine how that went.

"The Judges Association said 'We get bad press and people don't like us,'" Steigmann said.

"I said, 'Maybe if we were more accessible than just talking to a high school class, that could be different,'" McCuskey said.

While some judges in other parts of the state seemed receptive to the idea, others thought what Steigmann and McCuskey were doing amounted to hotdogging or grandstanding.

"Some of them think we're out trying to get votes," McCuskey said. "I don't need any votes. I'm a federal judge; that's a lifetime job."

"I'm 72," Steigmann said. "I ain't running for nothing anymore."

Two of a kind

What makes it work, the judges agree, is the host. Turpin keeps the callers — and, from time to time, the judges — in line, they say.

He steers the ship but also has a good sense of when to get out of the way.

"You have to have a host who understands the dynamics of what we're dealing with here," said Mike Haile, general manager of News-Gazette Media's WDWS/WHMS/WKIO. "Let's face it: When you look across the country, a lot of hosts have certain agendas. 'Penny for Your Thoughts' is one of the most unique programs on the air in the fact that there's not a driven agenda. There's a trust with Jim Turpin and the judges."

Before appearing regularly with Turpin on WDWS, Steigmann would go on various radio shows around the state from time to time. The reason he kept coming back with Turpin was because the host was just a cut above.

"Jim's shows were just always better," Steigmann said. "He did a better job and I think he and his relationship to his listening audience is a strong one. He's like a great friend who joins you for morning coffee at your kitchen table; people like to listen to him. He's also a fair and pleasant guy and that's a big part of it, too."

For the judges, the conversation doesn't end at 11 a.m., when the show's over. Despite their different political persuasions, the judges even spend time together socially, away from the microphones.

The relationship reminds McCuskey of what Reagan appointee Antonin Scalia and Clinton appointee Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on the Supreme Court before Scalia's death.

"Scalia and Ginsburg, they probably didn't agree 20 percent of the time on paper and they were out together every night cooking, going to the opera," McCuskey said. "You can be collegial without being disagreeable.

"I think of it as 'Can we have a beer and go to a sporting event and enjoy it?' And we do that."