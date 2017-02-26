Recent convenience store holdups investigated
Police in Urbana and Champaign are investigating recent armed robberies at two convenience stores, one of which involved tying up a clerk.
An Urbana police report said that at about 3 a.m. Saturday, a man entered the Circle K, 507 W. University Ave., U, with his face covered with a mask.
After threatening the 35-year-old female clerk with a gun, he bound her hands with zip ties and made off with a ring and cash.
The robber was described as a 20-year-old black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and grey and yellow shoes.
In Champaign, a man robbed the Circle K at 1301 S. Neil St., just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
A police report said cash was stolen from a 22-year-old female clerk by a man described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on either crime is urged to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or Champaign police at 351-4545. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.
