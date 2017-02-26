So what is it, Urbana?

Photo by: The News-Gazette Gus Wood, a member of Black Students for Revolution, leads chants to protest Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz's decision not to prosecute Champaign police officer Matt Rush, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. Image

URBANA — Last November, nearly 17,500 Urbana residents — the overwhelming majority of them Democrats — voted in the general election.

But come Tuesday, amid a feverish three-way race for mayor, Democrats say they'll be happy with a turnout approaching 5,000.

That's how many voted 12 years ago in a similar three-way Democratic primary in which Laurel Prussing unseated Mayor Tod Satterthwaite. Four years ago, a two-person Democratic primary yielded only 1,991 voters.

Why so few in a city that prides itself on grass-roots campaigns and political activism?

There are a number of theories, involving everything from voter fatigue to less campaign spending to the fact that there's only one race on the ballot versus the dozens that faced voters in November.

But everyone agrees that more people should be voting.

"I've told people for years that we focus way too much on what happens at the federal level and even at the state level. We tend to ignore our local politics, except those of us who are involved in it," said Chris Alix, a county board member from Urbana who is supporting Diane Marlin for mayor in Tuesday's primary.

"I tell people that in grade school and high school: You learn about who the president is and who the senators are and the Supreme Court but they don't teach you anything about local government. When it comes down to it, the level of local government that has the biggest impact on people's everyday lives is what happens at the local level.

"It probably matters to you a lot more who the mayor is and who's on the school board that's hiring the teachers who are teaching your kids and who's on the zoning board that gets to decide whether you can build on your property or not."

Ruth Wyman, the precinct committeeman in the most Democratic precinct in Urbana, agreed.

"I think that people think that all cities run the same," said Wyman, a former city council member who supports Prussing. "But if you've lived in other cities, you know that's not the case. Not all cities have wonderful recycling programs like Urbana. Certainly not all cities have strong human rights ordinances and strong tenant protections and aren't as protective and concerned about all human beings, including those who aren't from this country.

"Who is running the city has a much greater impact on their personal life than at so many other levels of government, and there's such a greater impact that an individual can have."

700-plus early votes cast

Marlin noted that the mayoral race is the only reason to vote Tuesday; there isn't another contest or question on the ballot.

"If they're not interested in the mayor's race, they're not going to come out," said Marlin, currently a city council member. "Unfortunately, it's always been that way because all of the attention and money is spent at the federal and state level. But when you think about it, your vote in the mayor's race is the one that has the most direct impact on your everyday life."

Prussing said that in going door to door, she's found "there are a lot of people very upset about the Trump administration.

"We're saying that if you don't like what's going on at the national level or the state level, it's really important to focus on the local level," she said. "The fact is that the governments that work are the local governments. We're the ones getting the job done. We have to go through a lot of difficulty to do it. Our local governments are suffering because of the state government."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 700 votes already had been cast in the mayoral election, and most observers said they were hopeful of a turnout similar to the 2005 race.

"I think it's going to be a healthy showing," Marlin said.

"I hope we have 5,000. I hope we have that turnout," Wyman said. "There's a lot more electronic media going on now and I don't know what that will do. Marlin seems to be focusing on an electronic campaign with Google ads. Laurel is doing more mailings and things."

Plus more than $10,000 in broadcast television advertising, which Marlin has shunned.

Engagement a 'challenge'

Esther Patt, who is helping run Prussing's campaign, said she's encountered "voter fatigue."

Marlin said it's a political fact that a lot of people just don't vote in primary elections, which requires declaring a partisan preference, although it's just for that particular election.

"They don't want to do it or they just don't want to go out and vote," she said. "So that means that a small percentage are determining the candidates."

And Alix said that local politics is being drowned out by coverage of national and state government.

"It's a real challenge getting people engaged at the local level. We're saturated by the television media with the 24-hour news cycle that talks about everything going on in Washington and what's going on in Springfield. But there aren't that many outlets that cover local politics with the vehemence that the national media covers the presidency or the Supreme Court.

"The day I turn on Fox News or CNN and they're talking about the Urbana mayoral primary, maybe that's when we start to see the kind of turnout we see for Trump versus Clinton, or an Obama election."