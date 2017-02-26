Tom Kacich: Finding Rodney Davis
Last week was a "district work period" for members of the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was free to spend time not in Washington, D.C., but in central Illinois.
But no one seems to know where Davis was much of last week.
Repeated calls and text messages to Davis and to his spokesperson went unanswered.
Davis posted a few times last week on Facebook and Twitter. On Monday, he reported that he had spoken to members of the Piatt County Farm Bureau and had been in Champaign for lunch. On Thursday, Davis announced he had invited the widow of a St. Louis County police officer, who had given his life in the line of duty last year, to be his guest for President Trump's address to Congress this week.
And on Friday he noted that February is Black History Month and he posted a photo of the late Will Robinson, an African-American basketball coach at Illinois State University, with basketball great Doug Collins.
On Saturday he attended funeral services for former House Minority Leader Robert Michel of Peoria.
But his constituents — at least those on Facebook — generally were unimpressed.
"Rep. Davis — please listen to the constituents in your district. Talk to us. Give us a chance to ask you questions. Is that too much to ask? We are not professional activists, we are not agitators, we are not planning to attack you. We have questions about what a repeal of the ACA would mean for Illinois, our communities, and our neighbors. We would like to know how you plan to address those concerns as our representative."
"When will you be honored to announce you are holding in person town halls in your district? You can't keep avoiding your employers. We want to see you," said another.
Finally, this one: "Please support Donald Trump. If you do not, you might as well change your party affiliation to Democrat. We will never forget. We will never forgive you for it. It's no longer business as usual. It's the American people against entrenched and corrupt government and we will never accept their agenda again."
Constituents also showed up at his offices in Springfield, Bloomington and Champaign to demand in-person town-hall meetings. But don't expect Davis to budge.
It's going to be a long 21 months until the next election for the three-term congressman, who maintains he still talks to constituents every day. But he said he will not do big public meetings or town hall sessions that have proven generally chaotic and disastrous for other GOP members — and even Democratic senators — around the country.
ACA forum
Piatt County Democrats next month will host a community forum on the proposed repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act.
The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the White Heath Community Building. It will include a presentation by Claudia Lenhoff, executive director of the Champaign County Health Care Consumers, followed by a dessert buffet and social hour.
Organ donation
Excuse my conflict of interest on this item, but props to state Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, for sponsoring legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register for Illnois' organ and tissue donor registry. The bill sailed out of a House committee Thursday and is on the fast track in the House.
Forty-seven other states already allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ and tissue donors, according to Secretary of State Jesse White. In 2016, White said, about 350,000 Illinoisans of those ages were issued drivers licenses or state identification cards.
Further about 4,700 Illinoisans are on a waiting list for an organ transplant.
More significant is that Conroy hopes to be a live kidney donor. Her husband is on dialysis and is in need of a transplant although complications are preventing that at this time. But she's been cleared to be a donor, and is ready to take the step.
More political brilliance
The count is now 3 — the number of male politicians or would-be politicians who have had to apologize for posting the same dim-witted Facebook post after last month's women's march on Washington.
The post read, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years."
Somehow, these wiseguys didn't think that remark would be perceived as disparaging to more than half the electorate.
In Indiana state Sen. Jack Sandlin, an Indianapolis Republican, had to issue a formal apology.
In Vermilion County, Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer, a Democrat, apologized and called the Facebook post "a lapse in judgment."
And now, in Arlington Heights, a dentist who was a candidate for village trustee withdrew his candidacy after apologizing.
"It was a personal post between my brother and I. Obviously I understand what is on Facebook is for everybody and that's fine, but there was nothing with ill intent or any malice at all," Favia told the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights. "My humor won't change, but what I post most definitely will."
Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. he can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.
I support the concept of town halls in which constituents and elected officials discuss policy and exchange ideas in a civil manner. Officials need to hear varied viewpoints, but with people speaking one at a time about their views without grandstanding demonstrations that disrupt the town halls.
Elements of both the left and right have at times participated in this tactic that undermines the public's communication with their officials and constituents. I believe that face to face town hall meetings are useful only to the extent that civility is maintained. This also applies to other public meetings that have increasingly been dominated by organized activist groups.
The town hall meeting and other meetings designed to allow public input into government decision making have increasingly been co-opted by organized activists whose mission is not to share ideas, but instead to disrupt the exchange of ideas. Loud protests and chanting preclude the participation of officials or of other attendees in public debate. These disruptive protests shut down the exchange of ideas that is essential to the functioning of our republic.
Organized activists mobilize crowds that engage in raucous shouting and chanting to drown out the views of the officials and to intimidate those holding contrary views to prevent them from speaking. The behavior of these disrupters is not based upon supporting participation of the public in government, but instead is designed to use bullying cadres of protesters to dominate public forums and prevent the expression of ideas by others who disagree. They seek to silence others while grabbing media attention for their cause. The media welcomes any dramatic video that will garner public attention, and happily indulges these activists.
If public officials choose to avoid these events that were designed to allow input from the public, the citizenry will suffer the consequences of an increasingly alienated government and constituency.
If public officials choose to meet with the public and are successfully shouted down by the activist cohort, then they have allowed the protesters to drown out other citizens' voices. They will be unable to discuss their own views, and will have ceded the agenda to those who shout loudest. They will have given the activist crowd control of the agenda, and damaged their own standing.
Unless action is taken to re-establish civility in these meetings, our representatives are in a "lose/lose" situation.
Action can, and should, be taken.
Those who disrupt these events with loud crowd protest instead of using civil dialogue to make their points need to be immediately escorted from the premises. If they are uncooperative during their removal, they should be arrested and prosecuted. This behavior is disorderly conduct. Our government cannot support mob rule by organized interest groups dominating public discourse.
Unfortunately removing and perhaps arresting those who disrupt the meetings will in some ways feed into the protesters' agenda to prevent the opposition from speaking and grab the spotlight of media attention for themselves. The use of restraining orders would be appropriate to prevent future disruptive outbursts in public meetings. Freedom of speech allows people to speak out and protest, but not to shout other people down en mass at public meetings.
Our public meetings cannot be allowed to devolve into being platforms for whomever brings the biggest, rowdiest crowd to dominate the agenda. Our government officials need to take action and reclaim the right to civil discourse in our public meetings. Allowing these disruptive tactics to triumph undermines the relationship of citizen and government.
If people want to protest, let it be well away from the location of the meeting so that the purpose of such meetings, the exchange of ideas between citizenry and public official, is upheld. Thuggish disruptions within meetings by activist elements from the left or from the right cannot be tolerated. There is a difference in peaceful protest and in shouting down others at public meetings to prevent others from voicing their views.
Communication between elected government officials and the citizenry must be supported and maintained.
Your comment, "skepticity" (if I got your name right), is not really relevant to Champaign Urbana. Davis has never held a town hall so how does he know it would be raucous? I contend that he is simply afraid that we will all see that he is clearly not in command of the issues he faces. As evidence, I point to his joke of a "tele-town hall" in which he asked a fellow Congressman to get on the phone and talk healthcare for him. A public meeting would be an embarrassment to him.
The local people reacting to today's political insanity are certainly trying to organize themselves now, but only in response to the political climate coming from Washington (perhaps I should say "ourselves" because I'm trying to personally get more involved). However, the vast majority have never participated in a march or a protest of any kind in the past. Davis' notion of paid or organized protesters is pure B.S. I've marched and protested next to my neighbors and my friends and just regular people I've known from living in CU for 30 years now - most of whom have never even talked politics with me before.
Rodney Davis with his propensity to hide from his constituents has awoken a sleeping giant.
Comments
