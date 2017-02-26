Tom Kacich: Finding Rodney Davis

Questions for Tom? Ask them here

Last week was a "district work period" for members of the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was free to spend time not in Washington, D.C., but in central Illinois.

But no one seems to know where Davis was much of last week.

Repeated calls and text messages to Davis and to his spokesperson went unanswered.

Davis posted a few times last week on Facebook and Twitter. On Monday, he reported that he had spoken to members of the Piatt County Farm Bureau and had been in Champaign for lunch. On Thursday, Davis announced he had invited the widow of a St. Louis County police officer, who had given his life in the line of duty last year, to be his guest for President Trump's address to Congress this week.

And on Friday he noted that February is Black History Month and he posted a photo of the late Will Robinson, an African-American basketball coach at Illinois State University, with basketball great Doug Collins.

On Saturday he attended funeral services for former House Minority Leader Robert Michel of Peoria.

But his constituents — at least those on Facebook — generally were unimpressed.

"Rep. Davis — please listen to the constituents in your district. Talk to us. Give us a chance to ask you questions. Is that too much to ask? We are not professional activists, we are not agitators, we are not planning to attack you. We have questions about what a repeal of the ACA would mean for Illinois, our communities, and our neighbors. We would like to know how you plan to address those concerns as our representative."

"When will you be honored to announce you are holding in person town halls in your district? You can't keep avoiding your employers. We want to see you," said another.

Finally, this one: "Please support Donald Trump. If you do not, you might as well change your party affiliation to Democrat. We will never forget. We will never forgive you for it. It's no longer business as usual. It's the American people against entrenched and corrupt government and we will never accept their agenda again."

Constituents also showed up at his offices in Springfield, Bloomington and Champaign to demand in-person town-hall meetings. But don't expect Davis to budge.

It's going to be a long 21 months until the next election for the three-term congressman, who maintains he still talks to constituents every day. But he said he will not do big public meetings or town hall sessions that have proven generally chaotic and disastrous for other GOP members — and even Democratic senators — around the country.

ACA forum

Piatt County Democrats next month will host a community forum on the proposed repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act.

The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the White Heath Community Building. It will include a presentation by Claudia Lenhoff, executive director of the Champaign County Health Care Consumers, followed by a dessert buffet and social hour.

Organ donation

Excuse my conflict of interest on this item, but props to state Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, for sponsoring legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register for Illnois' organ and tissue donor registry. The bill sailed out of a House committee Thursday and is on the fast track in the House.

Forty-seven other states already allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ and tissue donors, according to Secretary of State Jesse White. In 2016, White said, about 350,000 Illinoisans of those ages were issued drivers licenses or state identification cards.

Further about 4,700 Illinoisans are on a waiting list for an organ transplant.

More significant is that Conroy hopes to be a live kidney donor. Her husband is on dialysis and is in need of a transplant although complications are preventing that at this time. But she's been cleared to be a donor, and is ready to take the step.

More political brilliance

The count is now 3 — the number of male politicians or would-be politicians who have had to apologize for posting the same dim-witted Facebook post after last month's women's march on Washington.

The post read, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years."

Somehow, these wiseguys didn't think that remark would be perceived as disparaging to more than half the electorate.

In Indiana state Sen. Jack Sandlin, an Indianapolis Republican, had to issue a formal apology.

In Vermilion County, Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer, a Democrat, apologized and called the Facebook post "a lapse in judgment."

And now, in Arlington Heights, a dentist who was a candidate for village trustee withdrew his candidacy after apologizing.

"It was a personal post between my brother and I. Obviously I understand what is on Facebook is for everybody and that's fine, but there was nothing with ill intent or any malice at all," Favia told the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights. "My humor won't change, but what I post most definitely will."

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. he can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.