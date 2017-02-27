Area history, Feb. 27, 2017

Today is Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, with the arrest of William Brown, Champaign police believe they have cleared up six holdup jobs. Brown, who was shot in the arm while attempting to elude police, furnished a list of six robberies and also named two accomplices, both of whom were arrested.

In 1967, a last-ditch clemency appeal this week before Big Ten Conference faculty representatives has gained the support of Gov. Otto Kerner and Chicago newspaper columnists. Conference athletic directors last week ordered the university to fire basketball coaches Harry Combes and Howard Braun and football coaches Peter Elliott, or face expulsion from the Big Ten over a $21,000 "slush fund."

In 2002, Illinois celebrated Senior Night with a 70-62 win over Indiana at the Assembly Hall, its seventh win in a row. If Illinois wins at Minnesota on Sunday, it will earn a share of the conference championship with as many as three other teams: Ohio State, Indiana and Wisconsin.