Champaign man hits $1 million jackpot

CHAMPAIGN — Lifelong Champaign resident Scott Beaulin has won $1 million in the Illinois Lottery.

Beaulin said he was at the counter purchasing coffee at Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., C, when he noticed the $250,000,000 Cash Spectacular ticket. "I got this sudden, strong feeling that I should buy one, so I did," he said. "And then I scratched it and won a million dollars!"

Beaulin, a self-employed construction worker, plans to spend his winnings on a house. He opted to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $600,000 (less required withholding).

An occasional lottery player, Beaulin said he buys an instant ticket once or twice a month.

The retailer received a bonus of $10,000, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.