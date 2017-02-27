Coroner: Champaign fire victim ID'd

Video: Clark Street fire in Champaign » more Videographer: John Dixon An early morning, two-alarm fire heavily damaged a house at 908 W Clark Street in Champaign on Friday Feb. 24, 2017. Flames were visible through the roof when firefighters arrived shortly after 5 a.m. Image Other Related Content UPDATE: Person dies in Champaign house fire

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup early Monday identified the woman who died in a house fire in Champaign as 93-year-old Rachel Dyal.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Friday indicate Ms. Dyal died from injuries sustained during the fire at at 908 W. Clark St. Ms. Dyal was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Friday at the scene.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies.

***

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Saturday it may be early next week before he has a positive identification of a body removed from a fire-damaged house at 908 W. Clark St., C.

While Northrup revealed that the victim was female, he had no other information to provide Saturday afternoon.

"I assume it was an adult from what I can tell, but I am not 100 percent sure at this point," Northrup said.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday by a passer-by who smelled smoke.

Fire crews from Champaign, assisted by Urbana firefighters, had the blaze out at 6:57 a.m. Champaign firefighters had asked for more help about 5:40 a.m.

Northrup said an autopsy was conducted in Urbana on Friday.

"Right now we are in the process of trying to obtain dental and medical records we can use to help identify the victim," Northrup said. "But since it is a weekend, we don't anticipate getting those records and getting a positive identification before early next week."

Meanwhile, Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith told The News-Gazette that no cause has been determined for the fire. He also said investigators have not yet determined where in the residence the fire may have started.

Flames were coming through the roof of the two-story house, and firefighters faced heavy fire on both floors, Smith said. He said there was also fire in the basement.

The fire appeared to be heaviest in a back, northeast corner of the home. Smith said the layout of the house made it difficult to get the fire out quickly.

"Our investigators were at the scene until 9:30 p.m. Friday," Smith said. "Today are investigators are conducting interviews."