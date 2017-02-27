Illini giving away free student tickets
Need a ticket to Wednesday night's regular-season finale between Illinois and Michigan State — and you're a University of Illinois student? You're in luck.
The athletic department announced Monday that all UI students will have access to free tickets to the game against the Spartans.
All students must claim their tickets online and limited quantities are available. Students can secure up to two student tickets per account and the seats will be located in the upper level of State Farm Center.
Illinois (17-12, 7-9 Big Ten) hosts the Spartans (18-11, 10-6) at 8 p.m.
The Illini's average attendance this season is 13,688 at State Farm Center, whose official capacity is 15,544.
