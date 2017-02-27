UPDATED: Pedestrian killed in Oakland

New 4:48 p.m. Monday:

OAKLAND — The Coles County coroner has identified the victim in an apparent hit-and-run over the weekend in Oakland.

Coroner Ed Schniers said Monday that 42-year-old Michael Hoskinson died about 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Mr. Hoskinson was found lying on Danville Road at East Blevins Street about 25 minutes earlier.

State police are leading the investigation and said Monday that the suspected vehicle may have driver’s side damage, broken headlights and possible hood damage.

The vehicle may be an SUV from 2009 to 2012. Specifically, it could be a Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave or GMC Acadia.

Anyone who has information that might help is asked to call state police post at 217-867-2050.



**



Original story 4:17 p.m. Sunday:



OAKLAND — Police in Oakland need help finding a driver who apparently hit and killed a man on a city street in the northern Coles County city.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said a 43-year-old white man was found dead on Danville Road at East Blevins Street in Oakland about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

It’s unclear how long he may have been there.

Schniers said it appears he died of blunt force trauma, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run driver. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Urbana.

Schniers said he knows who the man is but is having trouble locating family members so will not release his name until they are notified.

Illinois State Police were summoned to help in the investigation. Anyone who has information that might help is asked to call state police post at 217-867-2050.



— Mary Schenk