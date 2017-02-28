20 years later, Garth Brooks to play State Farm Center again
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in 20 years, country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Champaign.
Sources familiar with the situation told WDWS 1400-AM Tuesday night that Brooks will play multiple shows at State Farm Center during the last weekend in April.
An official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.
Local officials had to plan around the shows, causing Ebertfest and the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon to both be held on the weekend prior.
